Bullfrogs end the preseason on a positive note

When the Bret Harte High School girls’ soccer team began its preseason schedule on Nov. 19, the Bullfrogs got a 4-1 home victory over Weston Ranch. After that, Bret Harte suffered three losses and had two games end in a tie.
With one game remaining before the start of the Mother Lode League season, the Bullfrogs desperately needed a win for some confidence. Bret Harte ended the preseason the same way it began, which was with a home victory.
The Bullfrogs captured their second win of the season by beating Waterford 3-0 Friday night at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
“It feels really good, considering most of the teams we’ve played this preseason have been really challenging,” Bret Harte senior co-captain Burgen Melton said. “It’s good to get in our heads that we have a chance and to end (the preseason) on the right foot.”
In the final week of the preseason, Bret Harte played three games and got one win, one tie and had one tough loss. For head coach Jessica Bowman, Friday’s win couldn't have come at a better time.
“It’s great to get a win, especially with league starting next week,” Bowman said. “It was just a really great way to end the week as well. We’ve been practicing really hard and we were exhausted after Wednesday’s game. This is just a great way to end the long, hard week.”
All of Bret Harte’s scoring came in the opening 40 minutes. Senior Trianna Jordan scored her team-high fourth goal of the season to give the Bullfrogs a 1-0 lead. With a little over two minutes to play in the first half, Bret Harte’s Rubi Rodriguez sent a corner kick into the box and sophomore Amelia Baxter blasted the ball into the back of the net for her first career varsity goal.
“It was awesome,” said Baxter, who was playing in only her second varsity game after being called up from the JV team two days prior. “I have been playing soccer for a while now and being able to work as a team and make that goal was important to me.”
Baxter spent the majority of the preseason as a JV player, but with Bret Harte’s roster thinning, Bowman needed to call Baxter up to the varsity level and she’s glad she did.
“We’ve got a few injured and sick players at the moment, so we had her come and play with us on Wednesday and she played so well and I was just blown away by her,” Bowman said. “We were down in numbers again today and I decided to move her up again and she again, just totally blew me away. She was aggressive and just went above and beyond like she’s been playing on varsity for a year or two. I think I might just have to keep her on varsity.”
Only a short time after Baxter scored her first varsity goal, Rylee McDonald scored her second goal of the season to put the Bullfrogs up 3-0 right before time expired in the first half.
Neither team scored the remainder of the game and Bret Harte collected its first shutout win of the season. The Bullfrogs finish the preseason with a record of 2-3-2. Bret Harte will begin league play Tuesday against Amador in Sutter Creek.
“It’s a little nerve wracking going into league and not just for us,” Melton said. “I think all teams have gotten stronger and I think there will be some interesting games.”
Bowman added, “I’m feeling pretty positive and have way higher hopes for this league season than I did last season. You never really know what the opposition looks like until you get out there and see what other teams are doing in their first match or two. I’m just happy to be back on the field this year.”