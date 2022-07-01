Making plans is not as easy as it once was

There’s no question that I needed a break. After covering 229 games during the 2021-22 school year, I was ready for summer to come and to take some time off to relax and reload.
So now that I have more free time on my hands, I guess the thing to do is to make plans and spend time with some people who I haven’t seen in a while. But that leads me to my biggest problem. As an adult, making plans isn’t as simple as it once was.
If I want to hang out with someone during my free summer months, it’s not as simple as just picking up the phone and sending a text that says, “Hey, wanna get together for cigars tonight?” There is a whole list of things that need to be checked off before hanging out can actually happen.
First, I need to clear any ideas that I might have with the lovely Mrs. Dossi, just in case she didn’t already make plans that she neglected to tell me about. And trust me, that happens a lot more than I ever thought possible. Once I’ve been given the green light from her, then it’s time to float the idea by a friend. If it’s a weekday, I already know there’s a 90% chance that nothing is going to happen. That number will go down on the weekends, but still, nothing is guaranteed. And then that friend has to clear things with his wife and that’s always a toss-up.
And let’s say that a double-date is in the works. The odds of the two couples being free on the same date at the same time isn’t worth betting on. And if the other couple has kids, well, forget about it. I’ve made tentative plans with friends sometimes two months in advance.
It wasn’t always this way. Yes, growing up comes with responsibilities that cannot be circumvented. But sometimes I think back to my younger days, and it seems that I was always doing something with someone, regardless of the day of the week.
The best example of this would be the summer between my junior and senior year of high school. My buddy Rory and I would meet up every Saturday night and it got to the point where we didn’t have to confirm our plans with one another. We’d just show up and hang out.
At that time, I was working at a pizza parlor in Tuolumne and Rory, who had just graduated from Sonora High School, worked at a small Mexican restaurant called Garcia’s. I would get off work around 8:30 p.m. and Rory would be free a half hour later. And like clockwork, we’d meet up at the pool hall in Sonora. For the entire summer, every Saturday night, Rory and I would play pool until nearly 1 a.m.
Now, before I go any further, the sad part of the story is that this proves that our ability to attract girls wasn’t as strong as either of us would have liked it to have been. There was a rule that if there was any chance of a Saturday night date with a female, that was going to be first priority. With that said, pool was played each week.
We had specific traditions that went into our weekly gathering at the pool hall. If it was my turn to pay for pool, I would front the $15 to play for three hours. Because I paid for the games, it was Rory’s responsibility to purchase the drinks, snacks and to supply the money for the jukebox.
At this time, I was 16 and Rory just turned 18, so when it came to drinks, there was nothing consumed that was illegal. No, we decided the best thing for our system at 9-10 p.m. was energy drinks. And what snack was deemed the customary delight for our Saturday night of fun? Well, Twinkies, of course. Yes, energy drinks and Twinkies. It’s like were both hoping to be dead by our 20s.
And as far as the jukebox, we’d each get to pick 10 or 15 songs, which would last the majority of the night. And we’d pick the same songs each time. We’d always try to guess which song would be next in the rotation.
So, with our energy drinks, Twinkies and money in the jukebox, it was time to play some pool. Truth be told, even though we played pool every Saturday night, neither of us were very good. We’d always be a little surprised when a shot was made that took even an ounce of skill.
But the point of the night wasn’t to play pool, drink energy drinks, eat Twinkies or to listen to music. The point of the night was to hang out with a good friend, laugh and talk about our teenage highs and lows. We’d talk about girls, football, our jobs and our future plans. And of course, we’d make fun of one another as much as humanly possible.
And at the end of the night, we’d tally up which one of us won the most games in that three-hour span. The loser was responsible for buying Taco Bell, which was less than a mile down the road. We’d leave the pool hall at 1 a.m., get into our trucks, drive to Taco Bell, order our food, get out, drop a tailgate and sit in the empty parking lot and eat our food, still talking and laughing the whole time.
At about 1:30 a.m., we’d finish up, say our final insulting words to one another, get in our trucks and I’d return to Tuolumne, and he’d drive to his place in Sonora. The last thing we’d say to one another was, “I’ll see you next week.” And typically, we wouldn’t talk to one another until we met up in the parking lot of the pool hall seven days later.
There’s no way that either of us could do that now. Rory has a wife with two young kids, and I have a wife and a lawn that needs my undivided attention. We will get together maybe once every two months for cigars and to catch up and I enjoy those moments. But nothing will ever compare to being young with no real responsibilities. Life sure was easy when my biggest concern was that I had enough money to buy the energy drinks and Twinkies. Ah, the good ol’ days.