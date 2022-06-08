Like the summer weather, senior golfers start to heat up on the links

La Contenta senior golf pursued a twofold tournament on June 1 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. The first was an individual low net, while the second was to determine who would qualify for next week’s match play competition.
In the club Championship flight section, the winners were determined by their gross score. Former club champ Roger Ladd stunned everyone, including himself, with the lowest gross score of the day, which was 77. He was followed by club captain Alan Couchman, who showed he is a force to be reckoned with, as he took second. Retired contractor Dave Mullens built himself quite a game, as he not only landed in third, but added to his wealth by placing second on holes No. 8 and No. 13 in the closest-to-hole contest. The greatest club champ in senior history, Orv Pense, may be ready to add another title, as he claimed fourth.
The top-eight finishers in this and all fights qualified for the match play competition. Match play is interesting; you act friendly to next week's opponent while you go home and stick pins in his voodoo doll.
In the White Tees Flight, Louis Luna’s game was smoking, as he tied newbie Raul Berdiago for first. Raul has been winning so much he is now in a higher tax bracket. Jon Puckett's game seemingly improves weekly as he took third. Current club champ Al Liberato settled for fourth. In the Gold Tees Flight, Gary Stockeland demonstrated his dominance as he easily took first, while also grabbing second-place money on closest-to-the-hole on No. 8 and No. 13. Frank Elizondo ho-hummed his way into more money by tying quiet A D Hawkins for second. Rahls Hemmes garnered his share on Senior Donut Day, as he joined Bill Gylling in fourth.
From the red tees, retired railroad conductor Jimmy Fields kept his game on track and was all alone in first. Saintly Jon Foucrault miraculously played another good round, as he stood alone in second. Steve Weyrauch told his driver, “You drive me crazy,” but managed to tie retired Lucky’s meat manager Dave Bockman for third. Dave took quite a ribbing from Steve throughout the day. Current red tee champ Larry Rupley managed to tie former champ Earl Watkins and Rodger LaFleur for fifth.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 8 from the whites, Mike Mendoza hit a really high shot to wind up in first. From the golds, Ray Delarosa used a special ball for lefties to claim the top spot. From the reds, Ken Phillips had the shot-of-the-day (4 feet, 11 inches) to beat out Rodger La Fleur for first. In the contest from the whites on No. 13, Liberato took first. From the golds, Hawkins startled everyone with a great shot and scooped up first-place money. From the reds, Carlos Lourenco added another jewel to his crown as he swept past La Fleur.