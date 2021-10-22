Week 10 preview: Calaveras at Summerville

Next up: Calaveras (2-5) at Summerville (3-3)
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Friday, Oct. 22
Place: Thorsted Field, Tuolumne
2021 season: Calaveras (2-5, 1-2 MLL) – Beat McNair 40-14; lost to Escalon 41-0; lost to Ripon Christian 49-34; lost to Ripon 34-7; lost to Argonaut 35-0; lost to Sonora 64-22; beat Amador 34-14; Summerville (3-3, 1-1 MLL) – lost to Waterford 35-28; lost to Hughson 8-6; beat Big Valley Christian 42-7; beat Stone Ridge Christian 28-8; beat Amador 20-6; lost to Argonaut 42-7
Last meeting: Calaveras beat Summerville 27-8 in March, 2021
Series record since 2004: Calaveras leads the series 16-1. Calaveras has not lost to Summerville since 2009
Game history: 2021: 27-8 (Cal); 2019: 42-0 (Cal); 2018: 21-14 (Cal); 2017: 20-17 (Cal); 2016: 41-7 (Cal); 2015: 55-20 (Cal); 2014: 50-44 (Cal); 2013: 44-28 (Cal); 2012: 42-28 (Cal); 2011: 21-17 (Cal); 2010: 46-14 (Cal); 2009: 31-21 (Sum); 2008: 32-19 (Cal); 2007: 20-14 (Cal); 2006: 42-14 (Cal); 2005: 39-14 (Cal); 2004: 49-13 (Cal)
Calaveras 2021 season stats: Passing – Byrd, 32-94-519-8-5; Boitano, 0-1-0-0-1; total, 32-94-519-8-6; Receiving – Orlandi, 16-238-4; Gardina, 5-93-2; Starr, 2-100-1; Brim, 1-6-0; Boitano, 1-81-1; Rushing – Orlandi, 108-617-7; Boitano, 35-155-1; Hopper, 50-271-1; Starr, 9-24-0; Calmese, 2-6-0; Byrd, 20-(-63)-0; Other, 9-37-0 Total – 231-1,047-11