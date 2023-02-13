Bret Harte wrestling will send 4 grapplers to Masters, while Calaveras sends 3
HUGHSON – As the wrestling season nears an end, the Calaveras and Bret Harte wrestling programs continue to perform well when it matters. The Red Hawks and Bullfrogs both had strong showings at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championships on Feb. 10 in Hughson.

Bret Harte, who entered the event as the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI champions and the Mother Lode League tournament champions placed fourth overall with 123 points. Placing first was Sutter (323), followed by Escalon (218) and Hughson (161). Calaveras, who are the Mother Lode League dual champions, placed 13th with 81 points.

