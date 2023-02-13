Bret Harte wrestling will send 4 grapplers to Masters, while Calaveras sends 3

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
Subscriptions will be processed in house so there will be a delay after purchasing online.
For assistance with classified or life tributes call 209-754-3861 x 320
For subscription assistance, email subscribe@calaverasenterprise.com, or call 209.754.3861 and state your name and callback number.
HUGHSON – As the wrestling season nears an end, the Calaveras and Bret Harte wrestling programs continue to perform well when it matters. The Red Hawks and Bullfrogs both had strong showings at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championships on Feb. 10 in Hughson.
Bret Harte, who entered the event as the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI champions and the Mother Lode League tournament champions placed fourth overall with 123 points. Placing first was Sutter (323), followed by Escalon (218) and Hughson (161). Calaveras, who are the Mother Lode League dual champions, placed 13th with 81 points.
Bret Harte ended the two-day event with one individual first-, second- and fourth-place finish, while Calaveras had one first- and second-place finish.
Bret Harte’s Dakota Stephens had an impressive two days, as the senior Bullfrog went 5-0 and took first in the 138-pound division. In the championship match, Stephens pinned Hughson’s Cooper Thornsberry in less than a minute. Stephens recorded three pins along with a 14-0 major decision and a 6-1 victory.
Calaveras junior Scott Beadles placed first in the 182-pound division. After receiving a first-round bye, Beadles picked up a pin and followed that with an 8-0 major decision. Beadles finished the tournament with back-to-back pins, which included a pin in the championship match.
Recording a second-place finish was Bret Harte’s Alex Worth. Worth advanced to the second round following a first-round bye and then picked up a 6-2 decision. Worth then recorded back-to-back pins to advance to the championship round. In the 145-pound championship match, Worth lost to Hilmar’s Ezra Duenas 7-6. Worth went 3-1 in four matches.
Also placing second overall was Calaveras’ JC Meza. The junior Red Hawk was awarded a first-round bye and picked up two pins before collecting an 8-2 win in the semifinals. In the 170-pound championship match, Meza lost 13-9 to Sutter’s Ivan Tibbet. Meza went 3-1 in four matches.
And placing fourth was Bret Harte freshman Ryan Lee in the 120-pound division. Following a first-round bye, Lee collected back-to-back pins before losing in the semifinal match 8-0. With third place on the line, Lee lost to Esparto’s Ethan Guilen 12-11. Lee finished 3-2 in five matches.
In the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section women’s southern regional tournament, Calaveras got one first-place finish and Bret Harte got a fourth-place finish.
Calaveras sophomore Cynthia Meza continued her outstanding year by going undefeated with a record of 4-0. Meza started things with a pin and then collected a technical fall to advance to the championship of the 108-pound division. In the finals, Meza beat Central Catholic’s Aleena Nguyen 5-2.
Bret Harte freshman Peyton Lawrence placed fourth in the 139-pound division. Lawrence went 3-2 in five matches and lost in the third-place match via pin. Lawrence becomes the first Bret Harte female wrestler to qualify for the CIF Masters Championship since Kayla Sadler and Keryn Thompson in 2013.
Up next is the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Championship, which will take place Feb. 17-18 at Stockton Arena. Representing Bret Harte will be Stephens, Worth, Lee and Lawrence, while JC and Cynthia Meza, along with Beadles will represent Calaveras.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.