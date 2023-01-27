Injuries plague Red Hawks in loss to Summerville
Buy Now

It’s hard to win games when key players are unable to play and that has been the case for the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team for the majority of the Mother Lode League season.

With more and more players unable to suit up because of injuries, the Red Hawks are unable to battle with the same firepower they had during their successful preseason. With a number of players forced to watch from the bench, Calaveras dropped its second game in a row, this time falling to the Summerville Bears 2-1 on Thursday night at Thorsted Field in Tuolumne.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.