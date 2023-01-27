Injuries plague Red Hawks in loss to Summerville

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
Subscriptions will be processed in house so there will be a delay after purchasing online.
For assistance with classified or life tributes call 209-754-3861 x 320
For subscription assistance, email subscribe@calaverasenterprise.com, or call 209.754.3861 and state your name and callback number.
It’s hard to win games when key players are unable to play and that has been the case for the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team for the majority of the Mother Lode League season.
With more and more players unable to suit up because of injuries, the Red Hawks are unable to battle with the same firepower they had during their successful preseason. With a number of players forced to watch from the bench, Calaveras dropped its second game in a row, this time falling to the Summerville Bears 2-1 on Thursday night at Thorsted Field in Tuolumne.
“I hate to use the injuries as an excuse, but they are really piling up and affecting us,” Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham said.
All three goals were scored in the opening 40 minutes of play. Summerville scored twice in the first half, while Calaveras countered with one goal. Calaveras’ goal came from senior Alvin Marquez with an assist from senior Jeremiah Hinkle.
Calaveras was unable to tie the game in the second half and returned to San Andreas with the 2-1 loss.
“Our guys are trying to make the best of it and there is no quit in us,” Leetham said. “I’m proud of them for their effort. It’s time to keep working and good things will happen again.”
Calaveras (2-4-0 MLL) will try to get back into the win column when it takes on the Argonaut Mustangs at 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 31 in Jackson.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.