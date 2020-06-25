Calaveras Male Athlete of the Year runner-up: Bennie Hesser

Success seemed to follow Bennie Hesser wherever he went during his senior year at Calaveras High School. In the fall, he was a part of the school’s historic boys’ cross country team. At the Mother Lode League championship meet – which Calaveras won easily – Hesser finished sixth overall, with his time of 17:17.
Hesser helped lead Calaveras to a firstplace finish at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Subsection Division IV race at Frogtown in Angels Camp. At the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship, Hesser and Calaveras brought home a blue championship banner for the first time in 27 years. He finished with a time of 17:12.8, which was good enough for 16th place. And in the final race of his high school career, Hesser ran at the CIF State Meet and finished in 16:34.6. As a team, Calaveras placed fourth out of all the division IV teams in California.
In the winter, Hesser made the move to the soccer field. Hesser, a co-captain and emotional leader of the team, scored 13 goals, had seven assists and recorded 24 steals. At the end of the season, he was placed on the Mother Lode League’s first team.
“Bennie is a born leader,” Calaveras head soccer coach Rob Leetham said. “He is a young man that teammates admire and strive to be like. This was his second year being a captain for us and he really grew into his role as a leader of the team. He didn’t do it by all talk; his actions spoke louder than his words. He was probably the hardest working guy on the team and backed up his words with his play on the field, and his actions off it as well.”
Hesser had the highest GPA in his graduating class and will be attending Stanford University in the fall.