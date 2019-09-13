Calaveras gets blanked on home field

For the second time in three weeks, Calaveras High School head football coach Doug Clark talked to his players following a loss and reminded them that the team on the other side of the field is a squad they could potentially see in the playoffs.
While Clark would have preferred to leave Frank Meyer Field Friday night in the win column, rather than in a 24-0 defeat to the Ripon Indians, the first-year head coach has no concerns about the remainder of the season and the direction that his team is going.
“I have zero concerns,” Clark said. “This team is jelling and it’s not going to be a success right at the get-go, but we are doing things that are going to pay off in week 10 and hopefully week 11, 12 and 13.”
Clark is not the only one who isn’t worried about starting the season 1-2. Even on a night where he could not lead his team into the end zone, senior quarterback Nolan Dart can see improvements from the offensive unit.
“Obviously, we want to score more, but just like last week, we found out what little things we needed to fix and hopefully we can get better,” Dart said.
If there was one area that appeared to be in need of fixing, it was the pass protection from Calaveras’ offensive line. Dart was sacked five times and when he wasn’t sacked, he could feel the pressure coming all night long.
“Our line has been an issue, but for various reasons, we’ve had a little bit of bad luck,” Clark said. “In the next couple of weeks, it will start to jell. I promise.”
Senior guard Tim Alec added, “As an offensive line, we played to the best of our ability, we just have a lot more to work on.”
Before Calaveras’ offensive unit could get on the field, Ripon had a 7-0 lead with 8:31 to play in the first quarter. Junior Clayton Moore moved the ball on the ground and helped give Calaveras possession on Ripon’s 39. But that’s where the drive stalled and Calaveras punted.
On the final play of the first quarter, Moore took down Ripon quarterback Nico Ilardi for an 8-yard sack on third down. The quarter ended with Calaveras trailing 7-0.
Neither team could move the ball on offense, but it was Ripon's aggressive defense that continued to put pressure on Dart.
“It was tough,” Dart said about the pressure, “but my line blocked as best as they could.”
After Ripon returned a punt to Calaveras’ 27, it appeared as if the Indians had a golden opportunity to add to their lead. Resting inside the Calaveras 20, Dart lined up on a Ripon receiver and heard the voice of defensive coordinator Gil Valtierra yelling at him to play on the inside. Seconds later, Ilardi attempted a pass, but Dart was right there for the interception.
“When he yelled inside, I knew they were probably going to run a slant and that put me in perfect positioning and I was able to come down with it,” Dart said.
After the interception, Calaveras took over at its own 9-yard line. Junior Donivan Giangregorio busted a run for 15 yards, then Moore followed with back-to-back gains of 10 and 11 and Calaveras was rolling. But following untimely penalties, the drive stalled and Calaveras was forced to punt.
With 46 seconds left in the half, Ripon tried to move quickly down the field and for the second time, Ilardi was intercepted, this time by senior Jonny Lozano, who returned the ball to Ripon’s 48. Yet, for the first time all year, Calaveras turned the ball over as Ripon fell on a fumble. A 15-yard personal foul and a 27-yard pass set Ripon up for a 38-yard field goal and led 10-0 at halftime.
“It was unfortunate that they got that field goal, but 10-0 is better than 14-0 and that’s how we were looking at it,” Dart said.
Ripon (4-0) added to its lead midway through the third quarter and Calaveras’ chances for a comeback were getting tougher by the second. Trailing by 17 in the fourth, Ripon exploded for a big pass, but Lozano ripped the ball out of the receiver's hands and Alec fell on the fumble for the third caused turnover of the night.
“Defensively, we’re close,” Clark said. “We are knocking on the door; we just aren’t going through it yet. But, we will be going through it. I was very pleased with the defense.”
Calaveras couldn't capitalize on the fumble and turned the ball over on downs. Ripon scored its final touchdown with 4:19 to play and led 24-0. Calaveras had one final shot to put some points on the board and Dart took a beating in the process. Yet with each devastating hit, the senior quarterback continued to get back into the huddle.
“I wasn’t necessarily running out of gas, rather, Ripon hits hard and so do we,” said Dart, who plays seemingly every play on both sides of the ball. “I was just getting a little worn down, just like everyone else. We were all out there doing the same thing.”
Calaveras’ final drive ended the same way all of its previous drives ended and that’s with no points. Dart completed five passes for 52 yards and Lozano had two receptions for 39 yards. Moore rushed for 101 yards and as a team, Calaveras gained 126 yards on the ground on 41 attempts for an average of 3.07 per carry.
“Offensively, we didn’t put up a point, but we are one block away or one thing here and one thing there away and that will come together,” Clark said.
Before Calaveras left the field, Valtierra gave the players one final thing to think of after their physical battle with one of the toughest teams in the Sac-Joaquin Section.
“I don’t know about you, but I feel sorry for who we have next week,” Valtierra said.
Junior varsity
Calaveras’ JV squad lost to Ripon 35-20 Friday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. Braeden Orlandi rushed for two scores and Ryan Starr scored once in the loss. Quarterback Travis Byrd connected with Joshua Boyington for a 2-point conversion and Dominic Boitano intercepted a pass and forced a fumble.
Calaveras is now 0-2.