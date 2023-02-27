Cynthia Meza places 4th at CIF State Wrestling championship

The wrestling season came to an end at the CIF State Wrestling Championships, which took place Feb. 23-25 at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield. Calaveras High School was represented by Scott Beadles, Cynthia Meza and JC Meza, while Bret Harte was represented by senior Dakota Stephens.
Of the four Calaveras County grapplers to make the trip to Bakersfield, it was Cynthia Meza who had the most impressive showing.
In her return trip to the state championship, Meza improved from placing sixth as a freshman to placing fourth this year in the 106-pound girls’ division. Meza went 4-2 with two pins. Meza joins fellow Calaveras female wrestlers Jessica Passach (2012, 2013) and Lexy Beadles (2020, 2022) to place at the state championship in back-to-back trips (there was no high school wrestling in 2021 because of COVID-19).
After starting the tournament with a bye, Meza recorded a pin over Tusin’s Leilah Partel. She then picked up a 3-1 victory over Clayton Valley’s Abbi Cooper. Meza improved to 3-0 with an 11-3 major decision win over Nipomo’s Austria Holland. Meza’s first loss came against Central’s Paige Morales in an 8-3 decision. She bounced back to record her fourth win by pinning Tesoro’s Sophia Cornish. Meza’s final match ended with a 11-0 major decision loss to Buchanan’s Diana Gonzalez.
Calaveras junior Scott Beadles also went 4-2 and he picked up three pins in the 182-pound division. Beadles got things started with a pin over Bullard’s Ramon Arredondo and followed that with a pin over Justin Siena’s Brandon Guiducci. Beadles lost to Clovis’ Tyler Hodges 12-3 for his first defeat of the tournament. Beadles bounced back with a pin over Oak Ridge’s Conner Dasmann and a 9-3 decision over Granite Bay’s Levi Bussey. In his final match, the Calaveras junior lost to Buchanan’s Jonathan Rocha 13-5.
Calaveras’ JC Meza went 0-2 in the 170-pound division. Meza lost to Serrano’s Blake Chaffee via pin and lost to Los Banos’ Raymond Fernandez 8-0. And Bret Harte’s Dakota Stephens also went 0-2 in the 138-pound division. Stephens lost to Buchanan’s Regino Raiz via pin and then lost to Esperanza’s Kenneth Rodgers 7-0.
