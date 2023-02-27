 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

We are making changes to the website. Thank you for your patience.

featured top story
CIF State Wrestling
Making a statement

Cynthia Meza places 4th at CIF State Wrestling championship

Meza medals for the second year in a row

  • Updated
  • Comments
Cynthia Meza places 4th at CIF State Wrestling championship

The wrestling season came to an end at the CIF State Wrestling Championships, which took place Feb. 23-25 at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield. Calaveras High School was represented by Scott Beadles, Cynthia Meza and JC Meza, while Bret Harte was represented by senior Dakota Stephens.

Of the four Calaveras County grapplers to make the trip to Bakersfield, it was Cynthia Meza who had the most impressive showing.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.