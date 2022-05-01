Bailie Clark homers three times, triples twice and drives in eight in win over Wildcats

There are a number of Mother Lode League players who are in the running for either Most Valuable Player or Most Outstanding Player, but Calaveras High School junior Bailie Clark may have just jumped to the top of both lists following her performance in a 16-1 road victory over the Sonora Wildcats on April 29.
Clark went 5 for 5 with three home runs, two triples, scored three runs and drove in a career-high eight runs. Following Clark’s outstanding game, she is now hitting .589, which is leading the MLL. Clark has 43 hits, 30 RBIs, 44 runs scored, seven doubles, nine triples and seven home runs. She is fifth in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section in hits (43) and first in triples (9).
Clark has also feasted on Sonora pitching. In three games, she has smacked five home runs with 13 RBIs.
With the victory over Sonora, Calaveras won its 49th Mother Lode League contest in a row. Calaveras scored once in the top of the first and added two in the second, two in the fourth, four in the fifth and seven in the seventh. Sonora’s lone run came in the bottom of the sixth. Calaveras scored 16 runs on 17 hits which included five home runs, three doubles, two triples, two walks, one steal and one batter hit by a pitch.
Clark wasn’t the only Calaveras batter to record a home run. Senior catcher Emily Johnson went 3 for 5 with a home run, scored twice and had one RBI; senior Camryn Harvey went 2 for 4 with a home run, scored twice and drove in two; senior Madison Clark went 2 for 5 and scored a run; sophomore Paige Johnston went 2 for 3 with a double and scored a run; junior Brooke Nordahl went 1 for 4 with a double, scored twice and had two RBIs; junior Kaylee Howard went 1 for 2 with a double and scored twice; junior Reese Mossa went 1 for 4, scored twice and had one RBI; junior Madyson Bernasconi had one RBI; and junior Laney Koepp scored one run.
Junior pitcher Macy Villegas picked up the win, which pushed her overall record in the circle to 11-4 with a 2.64 era. Villegas went all seven innings and gave up one run on nine hits with three walks and one strikeout.
Calaveras now has a three-game lead over Sonora in the Mother Lode League standings with four games left to play. Calaveras (15-5, 11-0 MLL) has outscored its league opponents 151-15 for an average score of 13.7-1.36