Offensive woes hurt Calaveras in shutout loss to Carson

In eight quarters of football, the Calaveras High School Red Hawks have scored one touchdown and have collected two losses. After scoring on their first play from scrimmage in the opening week of the season against McNair, the Hawks have yet to find their way back into the end zone.
Calaveras got shutout on its home field for the first time since September 2019, as the offense again had trouble finding its groove. The Red Hawks dropped their second game in a row with a 14-0 loss to the Carson Senators on Friday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
“You’ve gotta be concerned when you are 0-2,” Calaveras head coach Doug Clark said. “But it is preseason, and we have some new staff and other things going on and we’ll get dialed in. Carson is a big school with over 2,000 kids and that’s a good program. We played hard for 48 minutes, and it just didn’t come out the way we wanted.”
After back-to-back 14-point losses, Calaveras needs to figure out a way to get into the win column. Junior offensive/defensive lineman Ethan Porath knows that a league title isn’t won in August or September, but he’s also aware that his team needs to find some sort of momentum by the time Mother Lode League play begins.
“I wouldn't say there’s any panic, but there’s definitely some concern,” Porath said. “We need to get our stuff together before league so we can get that league title. We schedule a tough preseason for a reason, and we are being tested and we just need to fix the little stuff.”
Calaveras finished the night with 192 yards of total offense but was limited to only 56 in the second half. And for the second week in a row, the Red Hawks were unable to get that big play that was needed in order to build any sort of excitement or momentum.
“It wears on you,” Clark said about not coming up with that game-changing play. “We need to get that break, get it quick and get it next week.”
While Calaveras’ offense has yet to find its identity, the same cannot be said for the defense. The Red Hawks held Carson off the board for the first 37 minutes of the game. Calaveras’ relentless pass rush put pressure on the Carson quarterback all night and the Hawks limited the visitors to only 100 yards on the ground on 33 attempts.
“Our defense is really stepping up,” Porath said. “We really aren’t allowing much in the run game.”
Clark added, “They just scrapped, went hard and didn’t quit. If they bend, they are able to fix it and play together. They just play hard.”
Each team had the ball twice in the opening quarter and each team punted twice. Early in the second quarter, Calaveras was looking at a fourth down deep in its own territory and quarterback/punter Braeden Orlandi executed a fake punt for 16 yards to pick up the first down. Unfortunately for the Red Hawks, the drive stalled, and no points were scored.
The half ended with the score tied at 0-0 and Calaveras turned the ball over on downs to begin the third quarter. Calaveras’ defensive pressure continued to frustrate the Carson offense, as Porath and Scott Beadles combined for a sack and later on the drive, Beadles and senior Noah Cardenas also brought the quarterback down to the turf. The drive ended on a missed field goal and the score remained 0-0.
Calaveras got its longest gain through the air midway through the third quarter when Orlandi connected with senior tight end Gus Tofanelli for 12 yards, but that was the only first down gained on the drive. After three quarters, the score remained 0-0.
It took Carson just 59 seconds into the fourth quarter to finally cross the goal line. Carson scored on a 1-yard run to go ahead 7-0. Calaveras was unable to move the ball in response and turned the ball over on downs. The Red Hawks defense continued to play tough, as they forced a three-and-out which included forcing Carson to lose 10 yards on the drive.
After another Calaveras punt, Carson put together a four-minute drive that ended in another rushing touchdown.
“They made a few adjustments, and we didn’t come back with as much as we should have,” Beadles said about Carson scoring twice in the fourth quarter.
Offensively, Calaveras rushed for 166 yards on 37 carries. Orlandi led the way with 70 yards on 10 attempts, while Beadles had 63 yards on 17 carries. Through the air, Orlandi was 7 for 14 for 26 yards.
“We definitely need to make some improvements and we will this (upcoming) week,” Beadles said.
While Clark doesn’t feel that it’s time to panic, he knows what close losses can do to a team. More often than not, bickering and finger pointing takes place in the absence of victories and Clark wants to make sure that doesn’t happen with his players.
“You always worry about that,” Clark said. “We need to stay on top of that and stay positive, stay focused and go back to the drawing board to be ready for next week.”
Junior varsity
Calaveras’ JV team lost to Carson 27-0 Friday night in San Andreas. The loss drops Calaveras to 1-1.
