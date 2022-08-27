Offensive woes hurt Calaveras in shutout loss to Carson
Calaveras lost to Carson 14-0 Friday night in San Andreas. 

In eight quarters of football, the Calaveras High School Red Hawks have scored one touchdown and have collected two losses. After scoring on their first play from scrimmage in the opening week of the season against McNair, the Hawks have yet to find their way back into the end zone.

Calaveras got shutout on its home field for the first time since September 2019, as the offense again had trouble finding its groove. The Red Hawks dropped their second game in a row with a 14-0 loss to the Carson Senators on Friday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.

Calaveras' Scott Beadles carries the ball in the first quarter. 
Calaveras' Ryan McCurdy makes a catch in the second quarter. 
Calaveras' Noah Cardenas, top, and Scott Beadles record a sack in the second half. 
Junior Max Crandell runs for positive yards in the second quarter. 
Calaveras senior quarterback Braeden Orlandi rushed for a team-high 70 yards on 10 carries. 
Calaveras' Gus Tofanelli makes a 12-yard reception. 
