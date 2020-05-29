The Class of 2020 has truly educational last year

I know I’m not the first to say it and I’m not going to be the last, but to the Class of 2020: I’m sorry.
With graduations now starting to take place, this should be a time in which all high school students are giddy with excitement. You all have worked so hard for four years to get the opportunity to stand side by side with your classmates and receive your diplomas in front of friends and family.
But it’s not just graduation that’s been taken away from you. It’s also spring sports, prom, senior trips and ditch day. It’s the time of knowing that you need to relish specific moments because they won’t come around again.
Now, even though the past three months are ones most would rather forget, perhaps there are still things that can be learned from everything you’ve gone through. Not every lesson learned is a welcomed one, but they happen regardless if we want them or not.
I guess something that the Class of 2020 has learned is that, sometimes, things just don’t go according to plan, and that’s a lesson you can take with you for the rest of your life. There’s been so many times that I thought I deserved something and I didn’t get it. There have been times I’ve worked so hard and come up short and the outcome was out of my control. Yeah, that’s life. And it’s a shame that you all had to get such a heavy dose of it, but maybe learning that lesson now will help you all further down the road.
The other thing that may be a blessing in disguise is that now, maybe more than ever, you realize that nothing in life is guaranteed. There have been so many kids that I’ve talked with who didn’t want to play sports during their senior season because they didn’t like the coach or they would rather just relax. Maybe this can be a reason for us all to do as much as we can, for as long as we can, because who knows when it will be taken away.
And that doesn’t just go for sports, but anything you’re unsure of doing. Maybe it’s as small as asking the guy or girl who you have a crush on out to a movie; or visiting a grandparent a little more often; or focusing more on your academic achievements; or planning a little more for your future.
So, to the Class of 2020: embrace the tough lessons learned and, hopefully, it will make all of you stronger. Don’t let what was taken away from you to be a crutch you lean on for years to come, but let it be motivation for you to make your life exactly what you want it to be.
Good or bad, the Class of 2020 will go down in history. There will never (hopefully) be another class like it, and I’d like to think that because of everything you have gone through, you will be part of a new generation who will be a part of greatness and a positive example for all to see.