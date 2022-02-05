Clifton scores 39 points and Calaveras holds on to beat Amador

Judging by the Mother Lode League standings, the Calaveras High School basketball team should have had no problem sending the Amador Buffaloes back to Sutter Creek with another league loss.
Calaveras was only one game out of first place, while Amador was still searching for its first MLL victory. But as has been the case for years, no win is guaranteed in the Mother Lode League.
Heading into the fourth quarter, Calaveras had a slim two-point lead over Amador. But behind 19 points in the final eight minutes from junior Jay Clifton, Calaveras held on to beat the Buffaloes 61-50 Friday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
“I’m not surprised,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said about the way Amador made Calaveras fight for the victory. “Anybody can beat anybody on the right night. When they have their full squad, they are tough. They’ve had a tough year as far as staying healthy with injuries and Covid and it makes a difference. They battled us hard, and they came in with an attitude that they were going to win and every time we thought we were going to pull away, we couldn't. They stuck with it and hats off to them for playing hard.”
With only two games remaining before the playoffs begin, Jay Clifton knows how important every victory is this late in the year and Friday’s win over Amador was no exception.
“Every win and loss count at this point of the season,” Clifton said. “It can make you a No. 6 seed or a No. 10 seed. Every game from here on out is the most important game of the season.”
Jay Clifton had another incredible game with the ball in his hands. The junior didn’t score a career-high (45, which he scored Jan. 18 against Argonaut), but he came close. After only scoring five points in the first quarter, Clifton finished the game with 39 points.
“There is no doubt that we are putting the ball in his hands and being aggressive, but a lot of the stuff was execution from our other guys to get him those shots,” Kraig Clifton said. “We’ve struggled all year to set screens and we hit a couple down the stretch that were huge, especially one by Travis Byrd in a semi-transition play and they couldn't guard him (Jay) because of that.”
Although Clifton didn’t score much in the opening eight minutes, his teammates had no problem picking up the slack. The junior duo of Logan Parmley and Braeden Orlandi each drained 3-point baskets and senior Travis Byrd added two free throws. Calaveras ended the first quarter leading 16-12.
With the game tied at 18-18 three minutes into the second quarter, junior Elijah Malamed hit a shot from downtown for his first of two baskets from behind the arc in the game. Clifton scored 10 points in the second quarter, which included four points from the free throw line. At the midway point, Calaveras led 31-10.
Even though he only scored five points in the first quarter, Clifton didn’t let his lack of success change the way he played and heading into the third quarter, he led all scorers with 15 points.
“I just have to have confidence in myself,” said Clifton, who entered Friday averaging 21.8 points per game. “I put in a lot of time outside of the game, for the games. I just have to believe in myself and know that I can hit those shots.”
In the third quarter, Clifton again was held to five points and Malamed made another 3-point basket, which put Calaveras ahead 39-30 with 2:35 to play. However, Amador ended the quarter on a 7-0 run and heading into the final eight minutes, Calaveras’ lead was just two.
“Of course, I was concerned,” Kraig Clifton said. “I was concerned because we had a seven-point lead just a few minutes before that, but our rotational defense was poor and our box-out was poor down the stretch and that put them right back in it. Not to take anything away from Amador, but it was our fault that they got within two points.”
Calaveras’ slim lead got a little bigger early in the fourth, as Clifton drained a 3-point basket, got fouled in the process and made the free throw to complete the 4-point play. After an Amador basket, Orlandi converted an and-1 play and made his free throw, which put Calaveras ahead 48-39. From that point on, Clifton was the only Calaveras player to put the ball in the basket and in the final six minutes of the game, he scored 15 points and Calaveras won by 11.
Clifton led all scorers with 39 points; Malamed and Orlandi each scored six points; Parmley and Noah Cardenas scored three points; while Byrd and Thomas Davison scored two points in the win.
Calaveras (19-7, 7-1 MLL) will host Sonora (24-1, 8-0 MLL) Feb. 8 in San Andreas. A Calaveras win would move the San Andreas squad into a tie for first place with the Wildcats. That game will be played at 7:30 p.m. Calaveras ends its season Feb. 11 against Bret Harte in Angels Camp.
“I like where we are headed,” Kraig Clifton said about where his team has progressed to at this point in the season. “We are not quite there yet, but I like where we are headed.”
On Tuesday, Calaveras beat Argonaut 60-56 in Jackson. Clifton scored 24, followed by Malamed with 14 and Parmley with eight.
“It was a good win battling through foul trouble and adversity in the second half,” Kraig Clifton said. “We got huge minutes from (Noah) Cardenas and (Thomas) Davison. Also, (Braeden) Orlandi and (Elijah) Malamed were terrific on defense.”