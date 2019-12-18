After suffering its first loss, Calaveras rebounds with two wins

The Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team got back into the win column with a 77-51 victory over Escalon Tuesday night and a 56-36 win Wednesday night over Livingston. Both games were played at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
In Calaveras’ win over Escalon, sophomore Landon Beyette led the way in scoring with 17 points; Griffin Manning scored 15; Colton Buckholz added 13; Jonathan Savage scored 11; Izzy Williams had 10; Connor Arnold scored nine; and Tim Van Damme added two points in the win. Calaveras was hot behind the arc, draining 14 3-point baskets in the 26-point win.
“We played really well offensively,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said about the win over Escalon. “We shot the ball really well as a team and Arnold played outstanding on the offensive end in finding the open man.”
The following night against Livingston, Calaveras got 15 points from Williams and 12 from Van Damme. Calaveras went on a 17-2 run in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Calaveras (9-1) will play one more game before Christmas, which will be at 5 p.m., Saturday on the road against Atwater.
Junior varsity
On Tuesday night, Calaveras’ JV team beat Escalon 46-40. Jake Hopper led the way with 10 points; Noah Cardenas scored eight; Travis Byrd scored eight; Hunter Peterson scored six; and Tyler Cage and Braeden Orlandi each scored two.
On Wednesday, Calaveras beat Livingston 78-54. Freshman Elijah Malamed scored a team-high 25 points; Jake Hopper scored 11; and Tyler Cagle and Orlandi each scored 10 in the win.
Calaveras is now 8-2 and has won four straight games.
“We are heading in the right direction and keep getting better each game,” head coach Jimmy Dockett said.