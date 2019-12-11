Calaveras has experience, drive to capture league title

The Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team has made strides each year toward the top of the Mother Lode League standings. Last year, Calaveras finished in second place behind Summerville. This year, Calaveras hopes to step over the Bears and every other league team and sit alone as league champion.
And out of any year to think a championship is a possibility, this is it. Calaveras doesn’t seem to have any holes to plug. With a combination of returning stars and some diamonds in the rough, Calaveras is primed to make the 2019-20 season a historic one.
“I feel that we have the team who can take league this year,” Calaveras senior Andrew Celli said. “If we can stick to what we are doing, work as a team and keep it positive, I think we have a good chance at winning league.”
When Calaveras was finally able to practice as a team in early November, head coach Rob Leetham was without a number of key players. Celli was a member of Calaveras’ tri-Mother Lode League championship football team and was in the postseason. And the trio of Bennie Hesser, Garrett Hesser and Jamie Espiritu were running for Calaveras’ section championship cross country team.
Celli, who was a first-team all-Mother Lode League football kicker, joined Calaveras’ soccer team in mid-November and got a few weeks of practice under his belt. As for the Hesser brothers and Espiritu, they weren’t back on the soccer field until Dec. 2, after Calaveras placed fourth at the CIF State Cross Country Championships.
Although the trio of cross country runners missed the majority of the offseason, Leetham doesn’t feel it will be an issue for them to get their soccer legs back.
“I don’t think it’ll take them too long,” Leetham said. “They are definitely in great shape because of all the running. Soccer uses different muscles and we want to be careful with them. But we know that they are great athletes and it shouldn’t take them too long to feel the groove again.”
Bennie Hesser said he knows that while he hasn’t had much time on the soccer field with his teammates, he wouldn’t change the shape he’s in because of the long and successful cross country season.
“Right now, my cardio is in the best shape of my life and I could run forever,” Hesser said. “But that’s just running at a constant pace where you are going in a straight line in one direction. Soccer has a lot more cutting, acceleration, sprinting, and it uses different muscles that I haven’t been using. I think the big thing is just making sure that I ease into it, but I know that I’ll get there.”
Calaveras’ top four goal scorers and top two assist leaders from a year ago are returning. In the 2018-19 season, Celli, Bennie Hesser, Espiritu and Carter Mabanag scored 42 of Calaveras’ 52 goals. Celli led the way with 16 goals, followed by Hesser with 13, Espiritu with eight and Mabanag with five. Leetham has liked what he’s seen out of Celli during the early part of the season.
“He’s looking fantastic,” Leetham said. “He’s had a great career here with three years of varsity experience, and that’s all just built up to his senior year. We are very excited about the year he is going to have.”
While Calaveras has experienced players on its roster, there are also two freshmen who have had no problem acclimating to life on the varsity squad. Daniel Acevedo and Logan Gomes have already netted goals in preseason games. Leetham hopes that the mixture of veteran leadership and youthful excitement will be the right combination that leads to a league championship.
“My players are humble and they know that we are playing a tough preseason and, of course, the Mother Lode League is super competitive and we are not taking anything for granted,” Leetham said. “We are definitely excited with some of the old faces coming back and many new faces who have joined the program this year, both JV and varsity.”
As for the senior group of Bennie Hesser, Celli, Harmann Shergill, Esteban Lopez, Simone Passoli and Jacob Hoskins, they know this is their last chance to make an impact on the soccer field and they have no intentions of letting that opportunity go to waste.
“We want to go out winning league,” Bennie Hesser said. “There is also a goal to make some noise in the playoffs. A league championship would definitely set us up for a good seed in the playoffs. Right now, we are just trying to grow each game. We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves, but we do have that goal out there.”
Calaveras proved it was a team that could do some damage while battling rain and quality opponents during the Golden Sierra Tournament, which took place Dec. 6-7 in Garden Valley. Of four games played, Calaveras won three of them, but lost to a powerful El Dorado squad in the championship game.
Calaveras began the tournament by knocking off Golden Sierra 8-0. Bennie Hesser scored three goals and had one assist; Mabanag had two goals and two assists; Espiritu had a team-high three assists and one goal; while Celli and Acevedo each scored once in the lopsided victory.
Calaveras then took on Bear River and won 3-1. Bennie Hesser led the way with two goals, while Celli had one goal and an assist and Espiritu had one assist.
On Dec. 7, Calaveras knocked off Colfax 3-2 to punch its ticket to the championship game. Freshman Logan Gomes scored the winning goal with six minutes left in the game, which was also his first-ever varsity goal. Celli had two goals and one assist, while Mabanag and Hesser each recorded an assist in the one-goal victory.
Calaveras ran out of luck in the championship game, losing to El Dorado 2-0.
Calaveras got back into the win column with a 2-0 home victory over Escalon Tuesday night in San Andreas. After a 0-0 first half, Shergill took a shot that bounced off the cross bar and Celli knocked it in for the first goal of the night. Calaveras got its second goal the same way, only this time it was Espiritu who had a shot bounce to Celli for the goal.
“This is a special win for us to beat a team like Escalon,” Leetham said. “I’m so proud of our guys for the way they battled for this one. Our ‘Big Red Defense’ was unbelievable tonight. It was a very emotional win for us and a sign of what we can accomplish this season.”
Calaveras (6-2) will take part in the Argonaut Tournament Friday and Saturday in Jackson.