Fishing friends reunite on epic 5-day trip

Throughout the years of guiding, I have been very fortunate to have met some truly great people. What starts as a first trip often turns into multiple trips a year and many for the years to follow. My relationship with my clients evolves as we spend more and more time on the water sharing stories from the past and creating new ones. And many of these anglers have become some of my best friends. Recently I had the pleasure of spending five consecutive days on the water with one of them.
It all started about three years ago while sitting in the Taco Bell parking lot. I received a call from a young man named Daniel, who was looking to get out and catch some bass. He scheduled a trip, and after a small conversation, he decided to make it two. We had already hit it off and we had yet to meet. Our first couple trips went off without a hitch and he soon fell in love with New Melones Reservoir and the fishing Xperience I offer. We scheduled two trips the following month, four trips the month after and so on and so on. There was one month I think we went out over 20 days.
We caught hundreds, maybe thousands of fish over a two-year period of time. From giant bass to insane topwater, crazy fish landing to all-night endeavors. You name it, we did it. I can safely say some of my best days of fishing and some of the greatest catches were with Daniel on the boat.
Well, I guess all good things must come to an end. At the end of 2019, he decided to move across the country to Nashville, Tenn. However, the miles between us couldn’t put a stop to this dynamic duo. He would still schedule trips and fly halfway across the country to fish. How awesome is that? We had a trip scheduled for the last week in April, but due to the current situation and the closure of the lake, we were forced to reschedule, which we eventually did.
His plane landed on July 28 and he was at the boat launch first thing the following day. I rounded the corner and saw him standing there, his smile was about as big as I’ve ever seen. The reunion was long awaited. He made a custom set of travel rods just for the occasion and was eager to show them to me, and more eager to test them. We launched the boat and picked up right where we left off without missing a beat.
His friend, Berah, met up with us that evening and we fished until dark, and believe it or not, didn’t catch a single fish. The bite can be tough during the summer, but we weren’t going to let up. The next day was one of the most epic days of fishing I have ever seen. We started the day off with Daniel catching a 7-pound, 2-ounce bass on a giant swimbait. Then Berah caught a 6-pound largemouth on topwater. Our best five fish for that day weighed over 24 pounds.
There is no way we could ever duplicate a day like this, right? Well, the following day we did. More giant bass kept slamming their lures and I kept netting. We were giggling, dancing and hollering with excitement the entire time. I’ve never seen anything like it. I feel like the fish gods were thrilled to see us back on the lake and decided to generously reward us.
The following day, Berah had to leave for home, and it was sad to say, “goodbye.” But the show must go on; and it did. We fished a night tournament on Lake Don Pedro and took third place with yet another giant 7-pound, 4-ounce bass that Daniel caught on one of his homemade jigs.
The final day we found ourselves again on the lake, but this time we were depleted. We had gone hard for too many days straight and the sun had sucked the life and ambition out of us. So, instead of grinding it out, we decided that a nice dinner and some relaxation time was in order. My wife made a delicious lasagna, we took the final evening off, spent quality time with the family, and we relived every amazing catch over the last few days.
Like I said previously, all good things must come to an end. Our five days of fun were over and Daniel had to return home. We could have never predicted such an incredible trip. It is one we are still talking about and will be for many years to come.
John Liechty is the owner of Xperience Fishing Guide Service in Angels Camp. Contact John at 743-9932.