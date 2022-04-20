Bullfrogs pick up another close victory; win series over Argonaut

Playing in close games is nothing new to the Bret Harte High School baseball team. Since Mother Lode League play began on March 18, the Bullfrogs have played in seven games that have been decided by three runs or less.
In those three games, Bret Harte is 4-3. The Bullfrogs have won two games in a row and those two games have been victories by one and two runs. Bret Harte picked up a series victory over the Argonaut Mustangs by beating the Jackson squad 2-0 Tuesday afternoon in Angels Camp.
The win puts Bret Harte’s league record at an even 5-5, after being 3-5 less than a week ago. But even though the Bullfrogs are back at .500 in the league standings, head coach Josh Bailey is more pleased with his team winning another series, rather than looking at winning percentages throughout the league.
“I really don’t look at it on the winning percentage side,” Bailey said. “What I do look at is winning series against teams. That’s the bigger thing for me and hopefully for this team as well. Down the line when you are looking at tiebreakers and you have a series win, that puts you into the playoffs over another team. What we did today is get the two games over Argonaut going into our third game with them. We now have series wins over Sonora and Argonaut and hopefully more as the season goes on.”
Bret Harte has had trouble scoring runs and Tuesday was no exception. The Bullfrogs scored two runs on three hits and only walked once. Yet Bret Harte was able to put a run on the board in the bottom of the first inning. Senior catcher Kenny Scott reached base and senior center fielder Noah Adams drove him in, which was Adams’ team-leading 11th RBI of the season.
“I was waiting for the first fastball, and I knew that I had to bring in Kenny,” said Adams, who has also hit safely in six games in a row.
Bailey felt that scoring in that opening frame put momentum on Bret Harte’s side and with the way freshman pitcher Jack Trent was throwing, he couldn’t have been happier with the way the afternoon started.
“We drew blood first and we got a run on the board,” Bailey said. “With the way Jack Trent pitched, he really didn’t need anything more than just a run. With that said, the first inning basically decided the game. It was really beneficial for all of us and for the fans here that we could put up a run in the first.”
In the bottom of the third, senior Erik Trent got hit by a pitch and promptly stole second. Trent then stole third and a wild throw got past Argonaut’s third baseman and Trent was able to scamper home for what ended up being the final run of the game.
With a 2-0 lead, Jack Trent continued to mow down Argonaut hitters. The freshman hurler picked up his third win of the season by going six innings while giving up three hits, walking two and striking out five.
In the top of the seventh, Erik Trent replaced his younger brother on the mound with one away and a runner at first. An error put runners on the corners, but Erik Trent got out of the jam and for the second game in a row, picked up a save by striking out the final batter.
Erik Trent has been the player Bailey feels the most comfortable with on the mound when the pressure is on. And thus far, Trent has had no problem rising to the occasion.
“Erik and the team kind of know that what he brings to the table is a certain level of grit and tenacity,” Bailey said. “It’s not that other guys don’t have it, I just don’t think they’ve found it within themselves yet. When he’s on the mound, I know that young man really wants to win badly for us and he has the ability to shut the door on teams. It’s a good combination of the grit with the ability and I really think he thrives in that role and I enjoy putting him in those situations.”
Bret Harte is now 5-5 in the Mother Lode League standings and 0.5 games behind the Sonora Wildcats for second place. Sonora did not play on Tuesday, as that game was postponed. The Bullfrogs will attempt to sweep the season series with Argonaut when the two teams meet for the final time—weather permitting—at 4 p.m. on Friday in Jackson.