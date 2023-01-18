Red Hawks return to having fun in 2-0 win over Amador
Buy Now

The first two games of the Mother Lode League season weren't exactly fun for the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team. Calaveras dropped both of those contests and desperately needed to figure out a way to turn things around before it became too late.

Before taking on the Amador Buffaloes, Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham reminded his players about not worrying about the big picture and to just go out and have fun again.

Red Hawks return to having fun in 2-0 win over Amador
Buy Now
Red Hawks return to having fun in 2-0 win over Amador
Buy Now
Red Hawks return to having fun in 2-0 win over Amador
Buy Now
Red Hawks return to having fun in 2-0 win over Amador
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.