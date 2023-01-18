Red Hawks return to having fun in 2-0 win over Amador

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
The first two games of the Mother Lode League season weren't exactly fun for the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team. Calaveras dropped both of those contests and desperately needed to figure out a way to turn things around before it became too late.
Before taking on the Amador Buffaloes, Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham reminded his players about not worrying about the big picture and to just go out and have fun again.
The Red Hawk players took Leetham’s advice and went out and once again had fun playing soccer. And as a result, Calaveras picked up a 2-0 win over Amador on Tuesday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
“We had fun tonight,” Leetham said. “We talked before the game about having fun again. We put pressure on ourselves to win league and to do this and to do that. We decided that we just need to go back to having fun.”
Even with having fun as a main priority, the Calaveras players knew that a third loss to begin the league season might put the Hawks in a hole that is too deep to climb out of.
“This really did feel like a must-win game,” Calaveras co-captain Alvin Marquez said. “We needed to win this game to get us back on track. We lost two of our star players in those first two games and it felt like our hopes were kind of slipping away from us, but this will get us back on track and keep our hopes up.”
Heading into Tuesday’s matchup with Amador, Calaveras had yet to have a lead over a league opponent. That changed with 11:25 to play in the first half. Marquez had possession at the top of the box and blasted a shot into the back of the net to give Calaveras a 1-0 lead.
“I knew that if I cut in that I’d have an open shot with my left foot, so I shot it and it went in,” Marquez said. “I feel like I had a pretty good shot on frame. I felt pretty confident when I took the shot.”
Leetham added, “We were thrilled to see Alvin get that goal. He’s the heart and soul of the team and his play speaks for itself. We definitely wanted to get the first goal tonight and we couldn’t be prouder that it’s Alvin who scored.”
The score remained 1-0 into the second half. With 20:10 to play in the game, Calaveras earned a penalty kick and co-captain Daniel Acevedo's number was called and he delivered. Acevedo’s converted kick gave the Red Hawks some much-needed breathing room on the scoreboard.
“I knew that I was going to make it,” Acevedo said of his fourth goal of the season. “My team had confidence in me, and I had confidence in myself.”
With a 2-0 lead, Calaveras leaned on its “Big Red Defense” to keep the shutout intact. Senior goalie Tanner Wright kept Amador off the board and posted his seventh shutout of the season.
Calaveras (1-2 MLL) will look to make it two in a row when it hosts the Argonaut Mustangs at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday in San Andreas.
“I’m just excited that we are playing good soccer again,” Leetham said. “We haven't played good soccer since the preseason. It felt good to see them do the things that we work on in practice and just play good soccer.”
