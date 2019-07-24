Programs give b-ballers chance to sink stones

The Calaveras High School girls’ basketball program hosted its annual girls’ basketball camp July 16-18 at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas. Players ranging from grades three through eight took part in the camp, which was instructed by Calaveras head basketball coach Jeremy Malamed, along with current and former players. The camp has become an annual tradition since Malamed took over the program in 2014.
The young players will also get a shot to put what they learned into action if they decide to take part in the Mother Lode Madness 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament on Aug. 11 at Calaveras High School. The cost is $50 per team, and up to four players are allowed to be on a team. There are both boys’ and girls’ divisions that include: youth (third and fourth grade); elementary (up to sixth grade); middle school (seventh and eighth grade); JV (ninth and 10th grade); and high school (ninth through 12th grade).
Space for the tournament is limited and advanced registration is required, which must be completed by Aug. 4 at eventbrite.com. For more information, email ladyredshoops@gmail.com or call/text 217-4563.