I can take failure to a whole other level

I don’t have many claims to fame. Aside from being able to make Minute Rice in 57 seconds, marrying way out of my league and never having to rely on spell cheek, I’m pretty much just a regular Guy.
That being said, there is one “accomplishment” in my life that may have only happened to me and no one else. When I have previously told this story, I’ve never had someone say to me, “Oh, that same thing happened to a buddy of mine.” In fact, most people feel that I am making it up, because nobody has ever heard of such a thing.
This is the story of how I may have been the first—and perhaps only person in education history—to ever been given the grade of an F-.
For much of my young life, school wasn’t that important to me. I viewed school as more of an eight-hour open mic facility, rather than a place to learn. But when I reached seventh grade, I realized that I wouldn’t be able to coast by on my good looks forever and perhaps it would benefit my future if I started to pay attention.
For the last two years of elementary school and into high school, I had pretty good grades. OK, I had good grades in everything except math. I am not a math person. I was fine with math until they started mixing numbers and letters together. When that happened, I quickly tapped out.
With every math class I took, my goal wasn’t to learn; my goal was to figure out some Houdini-like trick to acquire a passing grade, without actually doing any work. I can see how in hindsight, that may not have been the best approach.
Oh, and to every math teacher who told me that I needed to learn that stuff because I won’t be walking around with a calculator in my pocket as an adult, I’m waiting for my apology. And also, I have yet to use the quadratic formula, which is something I was assured I would need to know in order to live a functioning life.
While I wasn’t one who thrived in the mathematics department, my older brother was. In fact, my brother was one of those genius kids who got nothing but straight A’s his whole life. He was a school wiz, while I was just a cheese wiz.
During my sophomore year of high school and his junior year, he was taking some class like, “Advanced Quantum Physics for the Future Elite,” while I was taking a class called something like, “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.” And those classes were taught by the same teacher.
This particular math teacher really enjoyed having my brother in class. And no matter how many times I told the teacher that my brother and I were in fact related, he just assumed I had to have been adopted, because when it came to success in his class, my brother and I were at different ends of the grading scale. This teacher and I didn’t always get along. We had philosophical differences on how class should be run. I thought it would be fun to not do anything related to math, while he felt class would be better spent not quoting Seinfeld and by staying awake. Like I said, philosophical differences.
And lastly about this teacher, while I wasn’t overly fond of him, I did know someone who was, and that person was my mother. You see, my mother and this math teacher were both single and my mom found him to be rather handsome. He viewed my mother as a nice lady with one son who is a future leader of America and the other son will one day be doing 5-10 years for betting on youth sports and selling fake watches by the bus stop.
I did my best to open the lines of communication for them. In fact, because of me, my mom got to talk to him on the phone at least once a week. Of course, those calls weren’t the types of calls my mom wanted to receive, as the man on the other end of the phone was letting her know how her youngest son did something stupid, like copying the person’s test sitting next to him, not knowing that there was an A and B test.
I was really surprised that my mom just never said, “Oh yes, well only a few more years and I can legally give him a can of baked beans, a bindle and tell him to hit the road. With that said, what are you doing this weekend?” But no, she just took those phone calls as an opportunity to become more and more disappointed in me.
And then it was report card day. I wasn’t worried about this report card, which was mailed to our house. I had done really well in all of my classes, and I even did a great job in math. I was really looking forward to seeing the smile on my mothers’ face when she saw that I got a C- in math. I was expecting nothing less than a parade.
I got home from school and saw my mother sitting on the couch holding my report card and there was no smile to be seen. She looked at me with a combination of anger, disappointment and regret.
“I got your report card,” she said. To which I replied with a smirk, “Not too bad, huh?”
She got off the couch and slowly walked towards me and I noticed that she wasn’t blinking, and her eyes were really wide.
“Just when I thought that you couldn’t get any dumber, you do something like this,” she said.
My mother handed me my report card and where the C- should have been in the math column was replaced with, to my horror, an F-.
She continued, “Not only are you dumb, but you go below dumb. An F isn’t good enough for you. You have to go one step below failing and get an F-.”
Just around that time my brother came skipping into the living room speaking in a British accent and gave my mom his report card filled with nothing but lovely A’s along with 29 gold stars. He said something like, “Oh look Mother, I’m perfect yet again. I’m going to go to my room and start studying, because anything less than an A is just unacceptable. Ta-ta, Mother!” OK, he might not have been skipping or speaking in an accent, but that’s how I like to remember it.
I tried telling my mom that there was no such thing as an F- and there must have been some mistake. She didn’t believe me and I’m just really lucky that she didn’t go into the backyard and start digging a hole. I could have been Tuolumne County’s Jimmy Hoffa.
The next day I took my report card to the teacher and showed him his mistake. He admitted to the error and changed the grade to the C- that I so rightfully earned and deserved. Upon showing my mom the altered grade, she cooled down and even let me back in the house.
I eventually graduated as an honor roll student and even made the Dean’s List in college. But to this day, I’m still not a math person. And when I do make a math error, I have one simple response: “Hey, what do you expect? I got an F- in math!”