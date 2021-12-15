Calaveras gets shutout by Sonora in Mother Lode League opener

With the Mother Lode League soccer season starting before the Christmas break, each team will play two games and then not return to the field until 2022. Because there’s such a long time off between games, the first two games of the league season seem to carry a much heavier weight.
If a team goes 2-0, they’ll feel pretty good about their situation heading into the break. If a team goes 1-1, there’s really no reason to panic, but the pressure to perform better when play resumes might be a little stronger. And if a team goes 0-2, there’s no doubt they’ll have an uphill battle once play resumes and the need to win will be extremely high.
Calaveras isn’t in panic mode, but that could change if its next game doesn’t end in a victory. Calaveras began league play with a 2-0 loss to the Sonora Wildcats Tuesday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. Calaveras’ final game before the break will be Thursday against Bret Harte.
“Today was a must-win and that means Thursday is really a must-win and it’s against our rivals,” Calaveras co-captain Landon Harrington said after the shutout loss to the Wildcats. “We have to win that game.”
Calaveras didn’t end the preseason as well as head coach Rob Leetham would have liked, going 0-1-1. Tuesday’s game against Sonora didn’t make Leetham feel any better. Early in the game, Leetham yelled out to his team, “You’re sleepwalking,” and at halftime, trailing Sonora 1-0, the calm coach did all he could to light a fire in his players.
“For the first time, I saw our team in the first half not have a lot of heart and that was disappointing,” Leetham said. “Even in games that we’ve lost, we’ve played with really good intensity, heart and effort. Unfortunately in the first half, for whatever reason, that just didn’t exist.”
For much of the first 40 minutes, the ball lived on Calaveras’ side of the field. Sonora dominated the possession and the few times Calaveras was able to move into Sonora territory, there were no positive results.
“We couldn’t get a pass together and on defense, we’d get the ball and boot it,” Harrington said. “Honestly, their offense just dominated and their defense was good and we just couldn't get a pass together or a play together to get it up the field.”
After Leetham addressed his team at halftime, it seemed as if his players took his words to heart. Calaveras began putting pressure on Sonora’s defense, but no matter what they did, the Calaveras players couldn't get an open shot on the goal.
And even though Sonora was able to put another shot into the back of the Calaveras net, junior goalie Tanner Wright made a number of outstanding saves to keep the game as close as it was.
“Tanner is awesome,” Leetham said. “He’s a junior now and we’ve seen this coming with him improving each year. He’s just in his prime right now; he’s fantastic.”
Starting the league season with a shutout loss was the last thing that Harrington wanted. He knows that his team will have to play better to beat a quality Bullfrog squad and he hopes that Tuesday’s performance doesn’t become a trend.
“It’s honestly quite disappointing,” Harrington said. “It sucks, but we have to keep our heads up and know that we can play better than this. We all had an off night and didn’t play our best. I know that we can do better.”
Bret Harte did not play Tuesday night, as its game against Amador was called when Amador canceled school due to the weather. The Bullfrogs will be fresh and looking to give Calaveras its second league loss for an early Christmas present.
“It will definitely be huge,” Leetham said about the upcoming clash with Bret Harte. “We don’t want to go into a three-week break by starting league 0-2. We’ve got Bret Harte coming here and we need to defend our home field.”