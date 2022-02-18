Calaveras rolls into the playoffs and picks up a 74-52 win over San Juan

There’s no question that the Calaveras High School basketball team got hot at the right time. After finishing the Mother Lode League season with six wins in a row, which included beating the Sonora Wildcats twice, Calaveras took that momentum with it into the playoffs.
As the No. 2 seed, Calaveras got to take on No. 15 San Juan, who had played two days earlier in an out-bracket game against Casa Roble and won 69-48. Calaveras had no intention of allowing an upset to take place and took care of business on its home floor.
In the opening round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division IV playoffs, No. 2 Calaveras beat No. 15 San Juan 74-52 Friday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
Calaveras scored 21 points in the first quarter and 15 of those came from 3-point land. Junior Jay Clifton drained two shots from behind the arc, while junior Elijah Malamed did one better with three. Calaveras held San Juan to nine points and took a 21-9 lead into the second quarter.
For the second period in a row, Calaveras scored 21 points. Clifton, Malamed and junior Logan Parmley all hit shots from downtown, while junior Braeden Orlandi, senior Travis Byrd and junior Merrick Strange all made one basket apiece. Calaveras led 42-21 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Clifton led the way with eight points, while Strange scored four, Orlandi hit a 3-point basket, and Byrd and Malamed each made one bucket. Calaveras outscored San Juan 19-10 in the third quarter and heading into the final eight minutes, had a 61-31 advantage. San Juan made a push in the fourth quarter, which included hitting five shots from downtown. Even though Calaveras got outscored 21-13, the home squad held on for the win.
Clifton scored a game-high 23 points; Malamed scored 14; Strange had a big night with 10 points; Orlandi scored seven; Parmley had five points; Mason Neelans and Byrd each scored four points; Tyler Maddock had three points; while sophomore Earl Wood and junior Noah Cardenas scored two points apiece in the playoff win.
“We played well, but I felt there was a small drop off in our intensity,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said. “It showed in our defense and rebounding. That can’t happen again.”
Up next for No. 2 Calaveras is No. 7 Ripon, who did not play Friday night. The Indians got a 2-0 forfeit victory over No. 10 Foothill due to Covid issues. Ripon went 16-13 in the regular season, while going 10-2 in the Trans Valley League.
No. 2 Calaveras and No. 7 Ripon will play at 7 p.m., Monday in San Andreas. The winner of that game will take on the winner of No. 3 Marysville and No. 6 Venture Academy with a trip to the section championship game on the line.