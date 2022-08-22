More numbers lead to more excitement for Bullfrog girls' water polo

When the season began in 2021, Bret Harte head girls’ water polo coach Katlyn Rugo looked at the girls in the water and could count them all on one hand with one finger remaining. Rugo eventually got a few more players to join the team, and games were able to be played.
On the first day of practice in 2022, Rugo counted nine in the water and heard that a few more would be joining in the coming days. With the numbers stronger than they were a year ago, Rugo already feels better heading into the 2022 season than she did at this time last year.
“It’s very exciting because most of these girls swam for the swim team this year and then did the summer condition, so I feel like we are in such a better place than we were last year,” Rugo said. “Now we get to focus on building their skills and endurance and learning the ins and outs of water polo, instead of just trying to make a team. It’s way different going into this season and we feel more prepared. It’s exciting to have a season where we have a team, and we know we have a team.”
Many of the water polo players are also swimmers, of which Rugo is also the head coach. Because Rugo is around her players so much, she knows how to coach them and also knows when the effort being given isn’t exactly what she’d like to see.
“I don’t know if they like it as much because they know that I know what they are capable of, and they know what my expectations are, and I know if they are not really pushing themselves and trying their best,” Rugo said. “I think it’s a good thing for me, but I don’t know if they think it’s the best thing all the time. We are pretty much around each year-round at this point between summer practices, our Dolphin swim team that many of them conditioned with, our high school swim team and now water polo.”
Aside from there being more players on Bret Harte’s roster, perhaps the biggest change from 2021 is the lack of COVID-19 restrictions or requirements. Last year, all players had to do weekly Covid testing, wear masks when not in the pool and had to social distance. The Bullfrogs also had a couple of games canceled or postponed because of Covid. Now, with fewer Covid restrictions, players and coaches have one less thing to worry about.
“Going into school last year we were still wearing masks and were still testing all the time, so it’s definitely different this year,” Rugo said. “But what was good about last year is that the girls who did come out, they were willing to deal with all of the testing and I think they care enough about it this year that if that does happen, they’ll still go through that process.”
Bret Harte only got to compete in three matches during the 2021 season. Because of that, even the returning players are still relatively new to the sport. Rugo knows that the knowledge and appreciation for water polo is still growing and that as long as her players continue to enjoy themselves in the water, that the 2022 season will be a successful one.
“We are still building,” Rugo said. “I just want them to have fun and love the game and learn how to play. If we win, that’s great. If we don’t, as long as they are still having fun then I’m totally OK with that.”
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.