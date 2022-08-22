More numbers lead to more excitement for Bullfrog girls' water polo

 Skip to main content
Bret Harte Girls' Water Polo
Looking up

  Updated
  • Comments
When the season began in 2021, Bret Harte head girls’ water polo coach Katlyn Rugo looked at the girls in the water and could count them all on one hand with one finger remaining. Rugo eventually got a few more players to join the team, and games were able to be played.

On the first day of practice in 2022, Rugo counted nine in the water and heard that a few more would be joining in the coming days. With the numbers stronger than they were a year ago, Rugo already feels better heading into the 2022 season than she did at this time last year.

