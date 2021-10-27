Bullfrogs make quick work of Delta to begin the playoffs

Four years ago, the Bret Harte volleyball team entered the playoffs as the No. 2 seed. That was the year the Bullfrogs won three home playoff games and reached the section championship for the first time in the history of the school.
On Tuesday night, Bret Harte again took the floor as the No. 2 seed. In order to get back to the section championship game for the only time since 2017, the Bullfrogs needed to again win three times on their home floor.
Now, all Bret Harte has to do is win two more.
Bret Harte made quick work of No. 15 Delta in the opening round of the playoffs Tuesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. Bret Harte won 25-5, 25-7 and 25-11 in the first round of the 2021 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs.
Tuesday was also the first home playoff victory for head coach Jacey Porovich. In 2019, Porovich’s first year as head coach, Bret Harte went 1-1 in the playoffs, with both matches played outside of Angels Camp.
The playoff match against Delta was a little more than a postseason contest. Bret Harte had its senior night postponed and had no other choice than to honor its seniors before Tuesday’s game. For Porovich, celebrating her senior players and collecting a home playoff win is a good way to start the postseason.
“Tonight, we were able to accomplish two things,” Porovich said. “We were able to honor our seniors and their commitment to the program and get the first playoff win under our belt. It was nice to open up the playoffs with a low-stress win.”
Sommer Good went 16 for 16 serving with six aces and had three digs; Ashlin Arias had one ace and a team-high seven digs; sophomore Chase Silva led the Bullfrogs with 12 kills and also had three aces; Bella Stafford had five assists; Kenna Williams had six kills; Aariah Fox had nine kills; Ally Stoy had four kills; and Trianna Jordan had seven kills and two blocks.
Up next for Bret Harte is No. 7 Le Grand. The Bulldogs beat No. 10 Langston Hughes Academy 3-0 Tuesday night. Le Grand finished the 2021 season 16-11 and went 10-4 in the Southern League. Since 2005, Bret Harte and Le Grand have met six times, with the series tied 3-3.
The winner of Bret Harte vs. Le Grand will take on the winner of No. 3 Vacaville Christian vs. No. 6 Bradshaw Christian on Nov. 2. Bret Harte and Le Grand will begin at 7 p.m., Thursday in Angels Camp.
“It is always a privilege to host, but especially a second-round game for the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs,” Porovich said. “We look forward to playing on our home court and in front of our fans again Thursday night.”