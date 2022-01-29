Calaveras captures win No. 20 with solid victory over Summerville

The Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team has now won 11 games in a row, which includes six straight in the Mother Lode League. Following Calaveras’ 57-18 victory over the Summerville Bears Friday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas, Calaveras improved to 20-3 and 6-0 in league play.
Calaveras jumped out to an 18-3 lead over the Bears and never looked back. In the opening eight minutes, Calaveras got five points from the junior duo of Bailie Clark and Brooke Nordahl, with each player draining a 3-point basket. Junior Jordynn Peterson scored four points and the senior combination of Madison Clark and Randi Adams both scored two points apiece.
In the second quarter, Calaveras outscored Summerville 13-6. Senior Sierra Lowry paved the way with four points, while Bailie Clark made another shot from behind the arc and Madison Clark, Ginger Scheidt and senior Paytin Curran all added field goals. At halftime, Calaveras had a convincing 31-9 lead.
Good shooting from downtown continued for Calaveras in the third quarter, as Bailie Clark, Adams and Scheidt all scored from 3-point land. After outscoring Summerville 19-2 in the third quarter, Calaveras took a 59-11 advantage into the fourth quarter. Calaveras scored nine points in the final eight minutes, with junior Madyson Bernasconi chipping in for five points.
Bailie Clark scored a game-high 11 points with three rebounds and one steal; Lowry scored eight points, pulled down 11 rebounds and had one steal; Scheidt scored seven points, had two rebounds and two steals; Nordahl scored seven points, had six rebounds, three steals, one block and one assist; Peterson had six points, 11 boards, one steal and two blocks; Curran had six points, eight rebounds and one assist; Adams finished with five points, six rebounds, two steals and one block; Bernasconi had five points, two steals and one rebound; and Madison Clark finished with two points, two rebounds, one assist and six steals.