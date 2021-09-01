When it comes to play in the links, all's fair in love and golf

La Contenta senior golfers prepared to battle Aug. 23 in an individual low net by flight contest. It’s the type of game where competitors greet each other with cries of, “hope you play well,” “hit ’em straight,” and “good luck,” while thinking the exact opposite. It’s a war out there.
In the White Tee A Flight, retired Xerox employee Jim Sickler powered his way to victory by five strokes, thus encouraging his opponents to copy his game. David Dean gained second, while club champ Al Liberato and Vietnam vet Mike Mendoza settled for a third-place tie.
From the White Tee B Flight, Bob Bradley was dominant, as Jon Puckett and Ken Jones surprised themselves by taking second and third, respectively. Local winemaker Larry Parenti’s game gave him a “Riesling” to be happy, as he tied Jim Maxam for fourth.
In the Gold Tee Flight, retired county water district employee Charlie Moore can expect a grand Moke Hill celebration, as he tied for the lowest net score of the day, 66. Moore actually hopes it rains on his parade. Orv Pense finished seven strokes back, but it was good enough for a second-place finish.
Since his hole-in-one last week, Gary Stockeland has changed his first name to Ace, and once again displayed his talent taking third. Mr. Ace also had the shot-of-the-day in the closest-to-the-hole contest, as his ball landed 1 foot, 7 inches from the cup on No. 13. Dave Mullen and Dan Borges remain friendly after tying for fourth with winemaker Ken Polk, who was on “cloud wine” with his performance.
From the red tees, retired Lucky’s meat manager Dave Bockman tied for lowest net score of the day and was declared the “wiener.” Steve Weyrauch, who has the lowest handicap in the flight, had a tremendous day, as he shot a 79 gross score to place second. He did this in front of his father figure, George Dillon, as well as pushing him out of the money with his closest-to-the-hole shot on No. 13. Dillon went home and tore out the page of his will which had Weyrauch’s name in it. Ralph Johnson easily took third, with Dillon claiming fourth. Jack Cox earned pocket change winding up in fifth.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 2 from the whites, Roger Ladd claimed first- and second-place money, as he was the only one to hit the green. Borges and David Moyles finished one and two from the golds, and no one from the reds landed on the green. On No. 13 from the whites, Liberato buried Ron Bassett to take first. Ken Polk toasted himself by finishing second from the golds, while red tee champ Larry Rupley came on late to take second from the reds.