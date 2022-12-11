Bullfrogs end their own tournament with a loss to Twelve Bridges and a win over Delhi
After winning the first game of the 33rd annual Bret Harte Boys’ Varsity Basketball Tournament, the Bullfrogs picked up one more victory and was handed one loss in the final two days of the three-day tournament.

On Dec. 9, Bret Harte lost to Twelve Bridges 70-51 and then rebounded with a 71-38 victory over Delhi on Dec. 10 at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.

