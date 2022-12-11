Bullfrogs end their own tournament with a loss to Twelve Bridges and a win over Delhi

After winning the first game of the 33rd annual Bret Harte Boys’ Varsity Basketball Tournament, the Bullfrogs picked up one more victory and was handed one loss in the final two days of the three-day tournament.
On Dec. 9, Bret Harte lost to Twelve Bridges 70-51 and then rebounded with a 71-38 victory over Delhi on Dec. 10 at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
In the loss to Twelve Bridges, Bret Harte trailed 24-11 at the end of the first quarter and that deficit was pushed to 40-22 at halftime. Twelve Bridges scored 22 points in the third quarter and Bret Harte could only counter with 13. And in the final eight minutes, the Bullfrogs scored 14 and Twelve Bridges scored nine.
Bret Harte freshman Tumiso Owens scored a team-high 15 points; junior Walker Maurer scored 14; junior Jacob Archer scored 10; junior Chance Herndon scored two; senior Caden Apley scored seven; senior Carston Weidmann scored two; and senior Nathan Reeves scored one in the loss.
Bret Harte (4-3) ended the tournament with a strong victory over Delhi. After jumping out to a 17-11 lead in the first quarter, the Bullfrogs outscored Delhi 16-9 in the second. Defensively, Bret Harte held Delhi to only 15 points in the second half, while the Bullfrogs scored 38 in the final 16 minutes.
Maurer scored a season-high 19 points and made three shots from downtown; Reeves scored 11; Weidmann had a nice bounce-back game with 10 points; Owens scored four; Archer scored six; Herndon scored eight; Apley and Jacob Hibdon each scored four points; and senior Jonah Melton-Cato scored five in the win.
