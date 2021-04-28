Late-inning comeback leaves Calaveras stunned

Calaveras took a 6-2 lead into the bottom of the seventh against Argonaut and were only three outs away from improving to 5-0. But the Mustangs were able to score four times in the seventh and then won the game the following inning to hand Calaveras a 7-6 defeat Wednesday afternoon in Jackson.
Calaveras scored three times in the second and then added one in the third and two in the fifth. Trailing 6-2 in the seventh, Argonaut smacked back-to-back home runs off of Calaveras pitcher Dean Habbestad. Argonaut later cut the deficit to one on a misplayed fly to left and then a single tied everything up at 7-7.
Calaveras’ Andy Rios doubled in the eighth, but was unable to score. In the bottom of the frame, Argonaut got a single, drew two walks and then won it all with a Mustang getting hit by a pitch.
At the plate, Rios went 3 for 4 with a double; Karson Cook had two singles; Woody Gardina had two hits, recorded two RBIs and scored a run; Clayton Moore had two RBIs; Ryan Tafoya went 2 for 4 with an RBI and scored twice; and Chris Maddock knocked in a run in the loss.
On the hill, Habbestad went 6.2 innings, gave up 12 hits, six runs, walked two and struck out four. Aiden Look took the loss, going 0.1 innings, giving up one hit, one run, two walks and hit a batter.
Calaveras (4-1 Mother Lode League) will play Argonaut for the third time this week on Friday in the rubber match. That game will be at 4 p.m. in San Andreas.
Junior Varsity
Calaveras beat Argonaut10-0 behind the pitching of Mason Moser. The win pushes Calaveras to 3-1.