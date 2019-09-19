Bret Harte’s Luna tackling football with all she’s got

Olivia Luna had never played football before.
The Bret Harte High School senior had played soccer and softball, but never football. But with one year remaining in her high school athletic career, Luna decided to try something new. So, in the spring, she joined the football team.
While many female players on a football roster are listed as a kicker, that isn’t the case for Luna. The 5-foot, 1-inch, first-year gridder plays receiver, cornerback and special teams.
“She’s tough,” former Bret Harte head coach Casey Kester said. “She did all the summer conditioning and was here a lot more than some of the other players were. She’s taken hits and she’s learning how to give hits. She can catch and she’s really quick.”
Why now? Why, after three previous years of not playing football did Luna finally end up in a Bret Harte jersey?
“My parents finally said yes,” Luna said Monday before practice.
Before Luna was introduced to what to do with pads on, she had to get stronger. Like all football players, the majority of the offseason and much of the regular season is spent in the weight room. For Luna, the weight room was uncharted territory.
“The weight room was new to me because I’ve never lifted before,” Luna said. “The hardest thing was getting the technique down.”
Not only did Luna survive the offseason and the first few weeks of practice, she has played in each of Bret Harte’s first three games. But being a female on a football field isn’t always easy, and Luna got introduced to the violence right off the bat. In the opening game against Orestimba, Luna got blasted on the opening kickoff, but the hit was illegal and the offending player was flagged. The same thing happened the following week.
Heading into the season, Kester knew there was a chance that Luna would be a target.
“There might be players who will try to do that and establish a territorial possession that, ‘This is my field and you’re a girl and you don’t belong out here,’” Kester said. “I think it would be extraordinarily ungentlemanly to be a team to have that conscious approach.”
Luna added, “I guess it depends on the team. I feel that I was a target the first two games. It doesn’t upset me. I see it as a challenge.”
One thing that Kester is positive about is that if Luna’s teammates feel she is being targeted, they don’t mind sticking up for her.
“The team adopts her as if she’s their sister,” Kester said. “So, if someone does something they are not supposed to do, they will handle it expeditiously the next play and make sure that, ‘No, you don’t hit our sister like that.’”
After three games, you won’t hear any complaining from Luna. Although she has played other sports, football has given her a feeling that she hadn’t felt before.
“I like the adrenaline rush that I get,” Luna said. “I definitely didn’t think that I’d have that much adrenaline, but I love it.”
Luna is not the first female varsity football player at Bret Harte. Kristen Bloom kicked for the Bullfrogs in 2006 and made two field goals and 21 PATs (point after touchdown). But Luna could do something that no other female at Bret Harte has done and that’s make a reception in a game.
And who knows, perhaps Friday, at home against Arroyo, could possibly be the night for history. But how would Luna feel about being the first female in Bret Harte history to record a reception?
“That would be interesting, but I don’t really like being under the spotlight, but it would still be pretty cool,” she said.
Even though she’s only played in three career football games, Luna’s proved to Kester through her attitude and work ethic that she doesn’t want to watch the game from the sideline.
“She was just in here telling me that she just wants to play,” Kester said. “She said, ‘I don’t care if we have 14 or 13 players, I want to get on the field and I want to play,’ which is a great attitude. That’s the attitude that you want to have with every single player on the field.”
Whether or not Luna finishes the year with a reception or a tackle, she’s not walking away without a newfound love for football.
“Football is really fun and I enjoy it,” Luna said. “You have to love the sport regardless and I love it.”