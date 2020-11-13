Student athletes face improvised training on return to sports

For the first time in nearly nine months, athletics were taking place at Bret Harte High School’s Dorroh Field. On one end, head coach Jessica Bowman got to have her first day of any organized practice with her girls’ soccer team. On the other end of the field, new head football coach Kelly Osborn had his players running drills and getting into shape.
For both coaches, just being out on the field was a major victory.
“It’s such a fabulous feeling to be back out here on Dorroh Field,” Bowman said. “So many of us have been counting down to this very day since March, since the whole pandemic broke out. I was overjoyed to get the news that we were able to start conditioning again. I’m just totally over the moon to be out here.”
As for Osborn, he was hired as Bret Harte’s new football coach in December. By this time on the calendar, the football season would be all about playoffs. Not having football in the summer and fall was a change that only added to the itch of returning that Osborn continued to scratch.
“It just feels so good to be back out here with the kids,” Osborn said. “It’s been such a drought from a football standpoint. It’s just so unusual. There are certain little nuances that happen that we, as coaches, recognize. In the summer and the grass is cut a certain way, it smells like football. And then when we had some crisp mornings or evenings, it’s like, ‘Oh man, this is football weather and we are not playing.’ It’s just awesome to be out here and have the kids participating and being around again. It’s fantastic.”
In a normal year, Osborn would have had spring ball and then an entire summer to mold the program around his new system. With all that time taken away, the Bullfrogs are at a major disadvantage. And with less than a month before the first official day of football practice (Dec. 7), Osborn doesn’t have much time to teach his team a completely new system.
“The way that COVID-19 hit, put us at a huge disadvantage,” Osborn said. “We are installing a brand-new offense and defense. To be doing those things and install everything at this particular point, doesn’t give us a lot of time. We are considering this kind of like June 1.”
Even though the players are out on the field, it’s not business as usual. All coaches – and some players – are wearing masks and social distancing is practiced as often as possible. And not all players mix with one another. Osborn has groups who stay with one another. And each group has a coach that they work with. When more players join the team, they will be put into another group with a new coach.
But even working with specific groups, there are things that still cannot be done. Osborn is doing as much as he can to get his players mentally ready, by turning them into students of the game.
“We can’t even line up as a group right now and run a play,” Osborn said. “Basically, we are chalk-talking as part of our two-hour workout. We are running schemes on the board instead of being able to lineup and practice. We have to study it as students, instead of actually applying it right now, which is a huge disadvantage.”
Like Osborn, Bowman has had to figure out creative ways to keep her players engaged. Currently, Bret Harte is unable to use soccer balls because of the inability to sterilize them. Her players can condition and lift weights, but for the time being, kicking soccer balls is not allowed.
“I wish I could say we could use soccer balls tomorrow,” Bowman said. “Unfortunately, as it goes with so many things in 2020, we know that things can change overnight. I hate to put all my hopes into saying, ‘Soon,’ but that could change again with our numbers in the county and our numbers in California. And because we don’t know at this point in time, I figured the best thing to do is come out here and get fit.”
With no soccer balls to use, Bowman is using this time as a chance to get her players in shape. She plans on focusing on agility, core strength, leg strength and overall physical fitness.
“We are going to try to keep things as interesting and engaging as possible,” Bowman said. “My main focal point is to just get the girls as fit as humanly possible. That way, if we are blessed to play this year, we are going to be in a really good starting position.”
Bowman knows that every day her players are allowed to congregate on the field and partake in some sort of soccer activity, that day is a victory. And she doesn’t intend on letting any day on the field go to waste.
“We certainly don’t take being able to play on this field for granted, or even coming to school for that matter,” Bowman said. “Some of these kids are just so delighted to be back on campus. They were missing out on so much socialization and it just feels like this is a good step in the right direction.”
