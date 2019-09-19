Longstanding tradition continues with Thursday night feasts

Feeding one teenage boy is hard. So, imagine trying to feed 32 of them. That’s what the parents of the Calaveras High School football team do every Thursday night after practice.
On Sept. 12, the players were finishing up their last few minutes of practice. Up by Mike Flock Gym, Sandi Martinez, mother of senior Zeke Martinez, was unloading food and drinks from her truck, making sure everything was ready to go once the players were dismissed from practice.
When it was Martinez’s turn to come up with a menu for the players, she didn’t have to give it too much thought.
“The boys always know that I’m making enchiladas, rice and beans,” Martinez said.
After practice, the players lined up one by one, and there was no complaining when it came to Martinez’s go-to dish.
“I love Mrs. Martinez’s enchiladas,” senior Michael Seely said.
Thursday night dinners are a tradition that has been going strong for more than 20 years. When head coach Doug Clark took over the program in January, he had no intention of ending the weekly feast.
“When I played for Roger Canepa over at Sonora High, we did dinners then,” Clark said. “When he (Canepa) came here, he continued that tradition, and I know that coach Weatherby kept it going and I think it’s a great thing and obviously, I want to keep it going.”
The menu varies from week to week. There has been chicken in a barrel, tri-tip, Chinese and Mexican food, hamburgers and hot dogs and everything in between. And while the food is delicious, it’s the camaraderie among the players and coaches that seems to be enjoyed the most.
“I think it’s great to see our community come together and ensure that we all have a meal to eat,” Seely said. “Of course, it’s nice, especially after a long week where we’ve been preparing and working hard all week for our opponent. It’s the best to just come out here and have a meal with teammates.”
Clark added, “It’s nice for the players and the coaches. A general coaching joke that we have is that it’s the best meal that we’ve had all week. But for 32 guys and the coaching staff to sit around as a family, up there on the picnic tables to chit-chat with each other, it’s our big family dining room table out there every Thursday night. It’s awesome.”
But what pleases Clark the most isn’t the tasty food or the delicious desserts, rather, it’s the way his players treat those who went out of their way to prepare a meal and serve it each and every week.
“Manners and respect are so important,” Clark said. “I expect every single player to say “thank you,” and to pick up their trash and they consistently do that every Thursday night. You always hear “thank yous,” and things are cleaned up.”