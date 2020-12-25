Hopes dim for upcoming Raiders games

In the week leading up to their crucial game against the Indianapolis Colts in week 14, Raider quarterback Derek Carr said they were treating each game like it was the playoffs. Since then, the team lost two games in four days, which does not bode well for any similar statements in the future.
Since losing against the Falcons, the Raiders have been struggling to be the team they were earlier in the season. Against longtime division rival Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders struggled to keep the game close until the end when they had a chance at an improbable win. Ultimately, they lost on a dramatic quarterback sneak by rookie star Justin Herbert after he failed to convert the attempt on the play before. The game ended in overtime with a score of 30-27.
A significant aspect of this game was the loss of Carr in the first quarter, when the Raiders were down 7-0 as the quarter was closing. Carr was scrambling to his left while looking for a target with the ball on the 2-yard line, and he grabbed his groin as the play came to an end.
In many respects, it was very reminiscent of the injury Carr suffered in 2014 when leading the Raiders to a victory against the Colts before the playoffs, which was significant enough to derail all hope at the end of that season. In 2020, the Raiders have a skilled backup in Marcus Mariota, who was signed to a two-year $17 million contract in the offseason.
Mariota put it all on the line and showed himself to be competent under center. His skill set is significantly different than Carr’s and he showed it with the designed runs. Not only did he throw for 226 yards, he also led the Raiders in rushing with 88 yards, although Josh Jacobs was not far behind him with 76 yards.
Another significant change was the defensive play calling. This was the first game with new signal caller Rod Marinelli at the helm and he was committed to ensuring the run defense was not going to be shredded again. His game plan was heavy on run blitzes, but that commitment made it difficult to defend the pass. The defense got virtually no pressure on Herbert until the second half and they were playing with a recent call-up at safety in Daryl Worley.
It has been six years since the Raiders have had a winning season. 2020 has deteriorated into a desperate situation where the team is grasping for any hope to take away from the fact that, for the second year in a row, the franchise was unable to close the season the way it began it.
On Sunday, the Raiders have a tough test against the Miami Dolphins, and they absolutely need to find a way to win two games in a row to at least build some sort of good will and rally going into the offseason.
If Marcus Mariota can lead the Raiders to two consecutive victories and show that he is a viable talent under center, then the Raiders can again go back to the drawing board regarding the defense and focus on that for the 2021 season.