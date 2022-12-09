Silva's last-second free throw gives Bret Harte a 37-35 win over previously unbeaten Hughson

With three seconds left in the game, Bret Harte junior Chase Silva stood at the free throw line. The Hughson Huskies had just tied things up at 35-35 with a 3-point basket only a few seconds prior.
The Bullfrogs were able to break Hughson’s press and when Silva got fouled with three seconds to play, the junior had the chance to give the Bullfrogs the lead.
She didn’t miss.
Silva made both of her free throws and the Bullfrogs were able to hold on for a 37-35 road victory over the previously unbeaten Huskies on Thursday night in Hughson.
In the first quarter of play, Bret Harte got four points from senior Aariah Fox, while senior Kadyn Rolleri, junior Makenna Tutthill and Silva each scored two points. Heading into the second quarter, Bret Harte trailed Hughson 11-10. Both teams scored six points in the second quarter. Bret Harte’s Fox, senior Ashlin Arias, and freshman Maddie Kane combined for all six points and at halftime, the Bullfrogs trailed 17-16.
Bret Harte’s defense stepped up in the third quarter and limited Hughson to only four points. Offensively, the Bullfrogs got five points from Rolleri and two from Silva and led 23-21 heading into the final quarter. Both Hughson and Bret Harte each scored 14 points in the final eight minutes and the Bullfrogs were able to leave Hughson with the two-point victory.
Rolleri had her best offensive game of the season, as she led Bret Harte with a team-high nine points; Fox scored eight; Silva scored six points and was 4 for 4 from the free throw line; Arias and Kane each scored two; and Tutthill and junior Sophie Bouma combined for four points in the win.
Bret Harte (6-2) has now won three games in a row. The Bullfrogs will host Sierra at 7 p.m. on Monday at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
