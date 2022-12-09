Silva's last-second free throw gives Bret Harte a 37-35 win over previously unbeaten Hughson
Buy Now

With three seconds left in the game, Bret Harte junior Chase Silva stood at the free throw line. The Hughson Huskies had just tied things up at 35-35 with a 3-point basket only a few seconds prior.

The Bullfrogs were able to break Hughson’s press and when Silva got fouled with three seconds to play, the junior had the chance to give the Bullfrogs the lead.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.