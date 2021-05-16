Bullfrogs collect only two hits in loss to Argonaut

When the Bret Harte Bullfrogs were on the field, the visiting dugout was only filled with coaches. Bret Harte had only nine players who made the trip to Jackson to take on the Argonaut Mustangs and lost 5-1 Friday afternoon.
The game was tied 1-1 after the Bullfrogs plated one in the top of the fourth, but Argonaut scored twice in the bottom of the fourth and twice in the bottom of the sixth for the four-run victory.
Bret Harte’s starting pitcher Caden Ding went 3.2 innings and gave up three runs on only two hits, but was a bit wild with seven walks. Junior Erik Trent pitched the final 2.1 innings and gave up two runs on three hits.
The Bullfrogs could only collect two hits, which came off the bat of Trent and senior Kaden Herzog. Herzog’s hit was an RBI that scored Trent. Freshman Walker Mauer recorded Bret Harte’s only walk.
Bret Harte (2-8 Mother Lode League) will take on Amador at 4 p.m., Tuesday in Angels Camp and then finish the week against Amador in Sutter Creek.