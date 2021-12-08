A long trip to Mariposa ends in a 1-1 tie for Lady Bullfrogs
Guy Dossi/Calaveras Enterprise

The Bret Harte High School girls’ soccer team endured the long and winding trip to Mariposa High School in hopes that a victory would make the trip back to Angels Camp more palatable.

The Bullfrogs didn’t come home with a win, but they also didn’t come home with a loss. For the second time in the preseason, Bret Harte finished a game in a tie. The Bullfrogs and Mariposa Grizzlies played to a 1-1 tie Wednesday evening in Mariposa.

“We are accustomed to playing against much stronger teams, as we have been over the last several games, so naturally our defense was strong and on point,” Bret Harte head coach Jessica Bowman said. “I feel like perhaps we were a bit gun shy with taking shots and need to get reacclimated to shifting into a higher gear on our offense when we have the opportunity to.”

Both Bret Harte and Mariposa scored their lone goals in the opening 40 minutes. The Bullfrogs got their early goal from Sophia Keirns, which is her second goal of the season. Mariposa tied the game later in the first half and both teams were held scoreless in the final 40 minutes.

Bret Harte (1-3-2), will conclude its preseason at 5:45 p.m., Friday in Angels Camp against Waterford. The Bullfrogs begin league play Dec. 14 at Amador.

