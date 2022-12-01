Bullfrogs have five players make the all-league football team

Although it might not seem like it, the 2022 season was a step in the right direction for the Bret Harte High School football team. After not fielding a varsity team since 2019, the Bullfrogs had enough players to have a JV and varsity team for the majority of the season.
And even though the number of players and desired victories weren’t what head coach Kelly Osborn would have hoped for, he could not be happier with the dedication and desire from those who showed up every day regardless of the standings to keep the Bret Harte football program up and running.
“They played for each other, and camaraderie is what we gained throughout the season,” Osborn said. “Nobody wanted to let anyone else on the team down and they continued to battle. Saturday practices are a time when it’s really hard to get up in the morning after a night playing and when we came together on Saturdays we were able to debrief what happened the night before, do some stretching and have a little continental breakfast and laugh. Those things really strengthened us. It’s hard to lose and yet they kept coming back. I have a lot of respect for the kids who played football for us this year.”
Bret Harte finished the year with an overall record of 2-7 (with one win a forfeit victory over Amador). The Bullfrogs have six players on the Mother Lode League All-League team.
Senior Ezra Radabaugh was placed on the first team. Radabaugh was a receiver and defensive back and also handled the kicking duties. The speedy senior had the ability to take a short pass the distance of the field. During his time at Bret Harte, Radabaugh went from being a receiver, to a possible quarterback, to a running back and finished back where he started as a receiver.
“It’s really interesting with Ezra how things came full circle,” Osborn said. “We lost the 2021 varsity season, and we told Kenny Scott to go to Sonora so he could have a senior year. Well, Kenny was our quarterback and Ezra was going to be his No. 1 receiver. They were working in the summer and Ezra was catching balls from Kenny and they worked a lot after practice on timing and trying to get better. Then when Kenny left, Ezra became our new starting quarterback and had to learn the position and that was before Dylan (Knick) decided to come back and play football again. And then when Dylan came back, we were able to move Ezra to halfback and then we had to teach him that position. And then this year, we saw that Ezra was a good threat catching the ball and had good moves, so we moved him back to receiver and he became a pretty viable weapon for us.”
On the second team was first-year high school player Troy Dragomanovich. After not playing football as a freshman and sophomore, Dragomanovich joined the team as a junior and was quickly put into a starting role as a defensive back. As the year progressed, Dragomanovich was one of Bret Harte’s main running backs and is a player who Osborn is excited to see play next season as a senior.
“Troy had a little bit of youth experience, so he had played the game before, so he knew how to put the pads on,” Osborn said. “Troy really developed because he had to jump right into the varsity speed and power and he had to be a starter for us right away on defense and then later, he became our bell cow as far as running the ball.”
Senior Dylan Knick also made the second team. There aren’t many teams who have their starting quarterback also line up as a starting defensive end, but that’s what Bret Harte did. Knick played two of the most physical positions on the field, which earned him the respect of Osborn.
“He’s a good enough athlete and a tough enough player that we would have had him on all the special teams as well, but that’s where we chose to take him off the field to give him a break and to get him out of harm’s way because we had to rely on him on both offense and defense,” Osborn said. “Dylan is a really intelligent player and when we asked him to do his job, he understood what that was and did a really good job at it.”
Wyatt Skrobecky is the youngest Bullfrog to make the all-league team. As a sophomore, Skrobecky showed that he has the hands to be a big target in the passing game in upcoming seasons.
“We had him play a little bit of backup quarterback and introduced him to the tight end position and he’s athletic enough and catches the ball well enough and he’s got soft hands,” Osborn said. “We taught him more and more about how to block and to be more physical, because in our offense, you are blocking 90% of the time. He was a really good find for us, and we were really happy with the job that he did.”
Lucas Sawyer was an offensive and defensive lineman and was also one of Bret Harte’s captains. Osborn appreciated the dedication that Sawyer had to the program not only during the season, but in the offseason.
“Lucas is one of the hardest working kids in the program,” Osborn said. “He was in the weight room all offseason and wrestled and ran track last year. He trained really hard and was another one of our team captains. Lucas just did a great job, and he was one of our biggest cheerleaders. He gets excited and fired up and gets other kids fired up.”
Bret Harte’s Character Award went to senior lineman Sam Whitt. Not only was Whitt a leader on the field, which is why he was a team captain, but he also led by example off the field with his outstanding grades in the classroom, to wanting to make Bret Harte’s campus especially pleasing for years to come.
“Sam was one of our team captains and he did take charge and he started doing that in the summer,” Osborn said. “It was Sam’s idea to paint the stadium and to redo everything and to make it look good. Sam was in the weight room in the spring not too long after a knee surgery that he had, so he was already trying to dedicate himself to the upcoming season. He’s a 4.0 student and was a Student of the Month for the high school during the season. He’s just a model character and a great guy and a great teammate. We let Sam teach the last two weeks of the season. After he reviewed the film, we let him take the chalkboard and let him tell the team what the tendencies of our next opponent was. We were really proud of him for doing that.”
Dragomanovich (3.71 GPA), Thomas Habschied (4.0), Knick (3.85), Christopher Morello Jr. (3.85) and Whitt (4.0) made the all-academic team.