Bullfrogs have five players make the all-league football team
Although it might not seem like it, the 2022 season was a step in the right direction for the Bret Harte High School football team. After not fielding a varsity team since 2019, the Bullfrogs had enough players to have a JV and varsity team for the majority of the season.

And even though the number of players and desired victories weren’t what head coach Kelly Osborn would have hoped for, he could not be happier with the dedication and desire from those who showed up every day regardless of the standings to keep the Bret Harte football program up and running.

Ezra Radabaugh
Troy Dragomanovich 
Dylan Knick
Wyatt Skrobecky (18)
Lucas Sawyer 
Sam Whitt 
