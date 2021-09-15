Calaveras volleyball takes care of Amador on the road

After suffering a disappointing home loss to the Sonora Wildcats, the Calaveras High School volleyball team got back into the win column with a solid 3-0 road victory over the Amador Buffaloes Tuesday night in Sutter Creek.
Calaveras won 25-10, 25-22 and 25-17 for its third Mother Lode League victory of the season.
“The team played well tonight,” Calaveras first-year head coach Rebecca Conley said. “We have been working on picking each other up. In the first set, we had a good flow and momentum was going our way. In the second set, we started making more unforced errors and struggled being disciplined on defense. We came back at the end of the set with two serving aces from Karah Auld. The third set, we started to regain focus and play our game. The team started out slow but started to pull away with serving runs. Laney Koepp finished off the third set with four aces in a row.”
Junior Kyra Saiers had one kill and 13 assists; Madyson Bernasconi had five kills; Auld had four kills, four aces and three blocks; senior Sydney Remus had a team-high 10 kills, 10 assists and two aces; senior Madison Clark had two kills; senior Sierra Lowry had two kills and one block; Maya Miller had three kills; Laney Koepp had six aces; Cassidy Black had one assist, two aces and two digs. Calaveras finished the night with 27 kills, 19 aces, five digs and five blocks.
Up next for Calaveras is a major clash with Bret Harte. Both teams have one league loss and the winner will be all alone in second place. That match will begin at 6 p.m., Thursday at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
“We are looking forward to the opportunity to compete with Bret Harte,” Conley said. “Bret Harte will be a competitive match. The team needs to start the match with lots of energy to start off the match with momentum. As long as we can cut down on the unforced errors, we will be successful Thursday.”