Former gridders are finding success at next level

A number of former Calaveras County high school football standouts are continuing to live their football dreams.
Calaveras High School’s John Kelley, Shad Nordahl and Andrew Davis, along with Bret Harte’s Karson Kirk, Ryan Kraft and Michael Ziehlke, are finding success on the college gridiron.
From teammates to foes
Kelley, Davis and Nordahl were teammates all four years at Calaveras and then, after graduating in the spring of 2018, the trio joined the San Joaquin Delta College football team. Kelley spent time at offensive guard and center, while Nordahl lined up at quarterback. Davis was slated to be a fullback, although his season was cut short because of an injury.
After the 2018 season, Nordahl made the decision to leave Delta and attend Sacramento City College. And it just so happened that Delta and Sac City were scheduled to play one another on Nov. 2. For the first time in his life, Nordahl would play against his former Calaveras teammates.
“I love seeing them do so well,” said Nordahl, who has thrown for 381 yards and two scores this season. “I love talking football with them and I just love those guys.”
Not only did Nordahl start against his former Calaveras teammates, but also his old Delta squad. In 2018, Nordahl threw for 766 yards and six touchdowns as a Mustang.
“Shad is another quality young man, and we had the pleasure of working with him last year,” Delta head coach Gary Barlow said. “He chose to make a change and that’s a part of college. It happens at all levels and everyone here wishes him well.”
Nordahl got the start at quarterback, and lined up on the other side of the ball was Davis, who made the change from offense to defense. Knowing he would face his former teammate, Davis sent Nordahl a message before the game in what turned out to be a prediction come true.
“I texted him before the game and I told him that I was going to get him,” Davis said. It happened in the second quarter, when he tackled Nordahl on a quarterback keeper. “When I got him, I said, ‘It’s nice to see you, Shad.’”
Davis is making up for lost time. He injured his ribs last season and was a medical redshirt. For the first time in his life, he couldn’t participate and help his team.
“It was hard to just watch the whole season being injured,” Davis said. “But I worked out with the team and came out ready for this season. I’m looking forward to getting more playing time next season.”
Davis began the year as a fullback, and was then moved to tight end to fill in for injured players. In five games, he had five receptions for 35 yards. But when injuries started to take a toll on Delta’s linebackers, Davis made the move to defense, where he has recorded eight tackles and one for a loss of yards.
“He didn’t skip a beat,” Barlow said. “He goes out there and just makes tackles.”
As Davis tried to get to Nordahl, Kelley was watching on the sidelines. While he wanted his friend and former teammate to do well, he just hoped that success would come in other games.
“There are some mixed emotions watching him play,” laughed Kelley, who plans on transferring to a four-year university to play football next fall. “It’s my instinct to root for him, but then I remember that he’s on the other team.”
Kelley has found a permanent home as Delta’s right guard. His play and leadership have not gone unnoticed, as he has been named one of Delta’s team captains.
“It’s an honor,” Kelley said. “It’s great to be out there week-to-week and getting recognized for the hard work.”
Barlow added, “John is just one of those players that you run across who does everything right. Any coaching you give him, he takes it and applies it. Everything he does, he does with maximum effort. He leads by example and we are really fortunate to have John on board.”
Kelley and Davis are not the only former Calaveras players who are involved with Delta football. Former 2013 Mother Lode League MVP Mike Seawell has joined the Delta coaching staff. Seawell played for Delta in 2014-15, where, in two years, he recorded 55 receptions for 483 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for one score.
“Mike has been outstanding for us in everything he’s done,” Barlow said. “He was an excellent player who played at a high level with his execution and grit. As a first-year coach, he’s just a natural. He’s really good with our players and he holds them to a high standard.”
From Bullfrogs to Seahawks
Ryan Kraft and Karson Kirk had a good connection on the Bret Harte High School football field. Kraft completed 46 passes to Kirk during their 2018 senior season. So, when it was time to play in college, Kraft and his favorite target decided to take their talents to Cabrillo College.
Right away, Kirk could tell the difference between high school and college football.
“The speed is so much different,” Kirk said. “It’s a lot faster game than high school. We are out here running 80-90 plays per game.”
Kirk is Cabrillo’s starting tight end and is fitting in with the offensive scheme. He has seven receptions for 86 yards with one touchdown. Cabrillo head coach Darren Arbet is no stranger to the Kirk name, as he was teammates with Matt Kirk, Karson’s father, while the two attended California State University, Sacramento.
“He’s just like his dad,” Arbet said. “His dad was a heck of a tight end for us at Sac State. The thing about Karson is that he hasn’t missed a day of practice or a game. He’s very durable and just does a great job.”
As much as Karson Kirk enjoys playing offense, he does miss lining up on the other side of the ball and being the hunter instead of the hunted.
“I really miss playing defense,” Kirk said. “I feel like I should be out there when I’m just sitting on the sideline watching. I’m used to going both ways. Only going halfway, I always have all my energy. It’s a good feeling to have, but I feel like I should be out there hitting guys on that side.”
Unlike Kirk, Kraft isn’t having as much fun during his freshman season. After getting off to a relatively hot start, Kraft suffered the same ankle injury he had during his senior season at Bret Harte, only on the other foot. On Oct. 5, while playing Reedley, Kraft injured his left ankle, and for the second time in less than a year, underwent a “tightrope procedure,” which uses a bungee cord instead of screws in the ankle.
“It’s extremely frustrating and disappointing because I had worked so hard in order to get back to playing at 100% for this season, just to restart and do the whole process over again,” Kraft said of the surgery that has a recovery time of three months.
Before the injury, Kraft had thrown for three touchdowns and 209 yards in four games, and he rushed for 61 yards. Kraft is expected to make a full recovery, and Arbet expects him to be in the running for the starting quarterback position in 2020.
“He was doing great,” Arbet said. “He can really throw the football and he was the guy that we wanted to throw the ball and get it down the field. It was just unfortunate what happened to him. I like Kraft. He can play and not only is he a good quarterback, but he’s also a great leader.”
A new home
Michael Ziehlke, who was a 2016 Bret Harte graduate, made the change from quarterback to receiver when he attended American River College after leaving Bret Harte. Ziehlke is now at Modesto Junior College, where he continues to play receiver.
The 6-foot, 4-inch Ziehlke made his first two receptions of the season, which totaled 26 yards in a 35-10 win over Sac City on Nov. 9. Ziehlke and MJC will finish the regular season Saturday against Delta in Modesto.