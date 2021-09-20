Calaveras boys' water polo places 6th at McNair Tournament

After having just one game in 2021 to its name, the Calaveras High School boys’ water polo team got to see plenty of action as one of eight teams competing at the McNair Water Polo Tournament Sept. 17-18 at McNair High School in Stockton.
Calaveras finished the two-day tournament in sixth place, while going 1-3 in four games. Patterson, Sierra, Stagg, Lathrop, Mountain House, McNair and Mother Lode League foe Amador were also at the tournament.
Calaveras opened up with a 15-8 loss to Sierra. Although Calaveras lost by seven, Jeremiah Hinkle gave Calaveras an early 1-0 lead with his first goal of the tournament. After the Hinkle goal, Sierra scored four unanswered to go ahead 4-1. Calaveras got its second goal from Corbin Curran, but Sierra ended the first quarter with two more goals and led 6-2.
Calaveras began the second quarter with another goal from Curran and after Sierra scored two more times, Calaveras’ Joshua Koepke found the back of the net to cut the deficit to 8-3. Sierra went on to score five unanswered to end the first half up 13-3. In the second half, Calaveras got two more goals from Hinkle and one goal from Koepke, Curran and Colin Dunn. Goalie Tanner Wright finished with 12 saves.
Following the loss to Sierra, Calaveras rebounded nicely with a 17-13 win over Stagg. Calaveras led 4-3 at the end of the first quarter with two goals from Curran and one from Hinkle and Koepke. In the second quarter, Hinkle and Koepke each scored twice and the halftime score was 8-8. Calaveras began the third quarter with a goal from Hinkle, Curran and Koepke for a nice 3-0 run. After a Stagg goal, Hinkle again found the back of the net. Koepke and Curran scored at the end of the quarter and heading into the fourth, Calaveras led 14-10. In the final quarter, Calaveras got two scores from Hinkle and one from Koepke. Wright finished with 13 saves.
The following day, Calaveras lost to Patterson 14-3. Hinkle, Koepke and Curran each scored once in the loss. And in the final game of the tournament, Calaveras lost to Lathrop 15-10. Hinkle scored both of Calaveras’ goals in the first quarter and then added two more in the second, while Curran chipped in for one. At halftime Calaveras trailed 12-7. Hinkle scored Calaveras’ only two goals in the third quarter and added one in the fourth, while Curran scored twice in the final period.
Hinkle finished the two-day tournament with a team-high 18 goals, while Curran had 12, Koepke scored nine and Dunn had one goal. Hinkle was named to the all-tournament team. Calaveras was dealing with roster issues all tournament, which may have played a factor in some of the outcomes.
“We might have placed better if we weren’t missing one, had one ill, and lost one mid-tourney to injury, leaving us with only one substitute all tournament,” Calaveras’ first-year head coach Mike Vertar said. “But I was proud of the boys and how well their team-play came together towards the end of the tournament.”
Calaveras will begin Mother Lode League play Sept. 28 against Amador. Calaveras’ first home league game will be Sept. 30 against Bret Harte.