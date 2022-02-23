Bret Harte's Shaw, Melton and Jordan are placed on all-league team

When the 2022 Bret Harte High School girls’ soccer season came to an end with a 3-3 road tie against the Summerville Bears, head coach Jessica Bowman was sad to see the season come to a close.
Her Bullfrog squad was playing the best soccer the program has had in the previous three years. And while Bret Harte finished the Mother Lode League season with an overall record of 2-6-2, the Bullfrogs were still fighting for a playoff spot into the final week of the season.
“This season was certainly one of positive growth for our program as a whole,” Bowman said. “We focused on team building and really started to get into a groove and began connecting well as a team. Through that prioritization, we converted our last half of the league season into one with some great victories and noteworthy goals. It was an absolute honor to lead this team for the third year, and I look forward to seeing even more program development and success from this dynamic group of young women in the years to come.”
The Bullfrogs got three players named to the all-league team. The senior duo of Gracie Shaw and Burgen Melton made the first team, while fellow senior Trianna Jordan made the second team.
Shaw is a four-year varsity starter and earned the title of co-captain. As one of Bret Harte’s main defenders, Shaw collected 60 steals during her senior year, which included 10 in a 4-1 victory over Weston Ranch.
“Gracie is my calm, cool and collected leader who as a second-year captain, has excellent maturity and composure,” Bowman said. “Her name could not be more fitting as she dominates the back line with grace and humble leadership and truly leads by example as a model captain. She is kindhearted, yet firm with her leadership skills and talented beyond belief with her field awareness.”
Like Shaw, Melton is a multi-year varsity starter, a co-captain and a defensive standout. Melton led Bret Harte with 106 steals, and she collected 10 or more steals five times, which included a season-high 16 in a tie with Escalon.
“Burgen has an incredible ‘get in there and get it done’ attitude both on and off the field, which made her an excellent captain two seasons in a row,” Bowman said. “She makes key decisions without hesitation; be that going in for a long slide tackle or making tricky judgment calls. She is confident and outspoken in the best of ways and is a true leader. Her speed on the back line was unmatched and stood out remarkably, another solid reason for her so justifiably being selected for the first team.”
Jordan not only made the second team, but she was also given the character award. Jordan played wherever she was told and was able to find success. From scoring goals early in the season, to being a defender late in the year, Jordan was always on the field and always producing positive results.
“Tri has been an absolute delight to coach for the past two seasons,” Bowman said. “The best way to describe her is consistent and driven. She is a caring, supportive team member who always shows up on time, is eager to learn, displays a positive attitude and truly cares about being an integral part of the team. She is always willing to play wherever she is asked without hesitation or complaint and is a true team player. She knows how to distribute the ball super effectively on the field, making her one of our most versatile players.”
Senior Bullfrog Kara Schultz was the 2022 co-Most Outstanding Offensive Player of the Mother Lode League, along with Calaveras’ Montana Grant. Bret Harte’s Amelia Baxter, Aniela Grycel, Jordan, Sophia Keirns, Melton, Rubi Rodriguez and Shaw were all placed on the all-academic team.