A rough start to league play for Bullfrogs

With less than a minute left on the game clock, the Bret Harte High School offense lined up for a fourth-down-and-1 scenario at the Amador High School 9-yard line. The team had used its final timeout two plays before and the clock was ticking down quickly. The urgency continued to grow and Bret Harte sophomore quarterback Kenny Scott got the snap off and handed the ball to running back Tyler Cabral.
The Bullfrogs were not able to convert the fourth down attempt and turned the ball over. Although the team was playing like it was the dying moments of a nail-biter, the first home game of Mother Lode League play at Dorroh Field ended in a 42-0 loss for the Bullfrogs Friday night in Angels Camp.
Regardless of the score, interim head coach Kelly Osborn’s team continued to get stronger as the game went along and continued to fight down after down.
Very little went right for the Bullfrogs Friday night. After receiving the opening kickoff and returning it to the Bret Harte 32-yard line, the offense ran the ball three straight times. After solid gains of three and four yards on first and second down, the Bullfrogs went backwards on third down. Facing a fourth-and-4, Osborn put faith into the defense to make a stop and punted the ball away.
Seven plays later, the visiting Buffaloes waltzed into the end zone for the first score of the night on a 26-yard touchdown run. This touchdown was the first of five consecutive drives by Amador that would end in such a fashion. In those five drives, the Buffaloes ran 18 total plays. Amador’s offense was on fire from the opening whistle, and the defense stymied the Bret Harte option attack.
With 5:37 left in the second quarter, Amador took over for its sixth drive of the night, which began at its own 26-yard line. On the drive, defensive standout Kodiak Stephens recorded his team’s only sack of the night. It did not seem to faze the Amador offense, which was able to pick up significant yards, even though they were forced back multiple times due to penalties.
Once the field tightened near the end zone, the Bullfrogs were able to play sound defense and forced a field goal attempt. That kick was blocked by linebacker Cabral.
“My teammate Teyler Pullin actually said, ‘I am going to hit this guy so you can go inside,’ and he hit him hard enough to throw off his balance and I went inside,” Cabral said. “We timed it up perfectly and I laid out for the block.”
To open the second half, the Bullfrogs kicked off to the Buffaloes and it only took five plays for them to march down the field and punch in the final score of the game making it 42-0. From there, the offense began to awaken and the leaders within the Bret Harte team continued to make their voices heard, and continued to motivate their teammates play-after-play.
Immediately following Amador’s final score was a 16-play Bret Harte drive that ultimately ended in a turnover on downs at the Amador 5-yard line.
Six plays later, the defense also came alive and forced a fumble that was recovered by senior linebacker Drew O’Flinn.
“I watched the running back and read the play right,” O’Flinn said. “One of my defensive ends came in and helped strip the ball and it rolled right through the hole to me.”
Scott led his offense back on the field for one final drive that went 11 plays and ultimately did not end up providing any points.”
After the game, Osborn had some thoughts regarding lessons to be learned from an outcome like this one and he said, “The bottom line is we have to change the culture; the mentality. The fact is the game doesn’t have anything to do with the score on the scoreboard, it has to do with the time on the clock.”
Continuing on his thoughts, Osborn remarked on the leadership within his team, saying, “Our best leaders are Tyler (Cabral) and Kodiak (Stephens) and they are both juniors. It’s big that they are accepting a leadership role when they aren’t the seniors on the team.”
In a season that has had wild and dramatic shifts, having building blocks for the future to help generate a culture change is reassuring for the long term. What is in question is the short term? Next week the Bullfrogs are leaving the warm confines of Dorroh Field to play the Sonora Wildcats at Dunleavy Field. After a 1-4 preseason, the Wildcats thumped the Argonaut Mustangs 41-7 to open league play.
League will not be easy for the Bullfrogs, but there is always hope that this team can pull off some tough wins. Three new players have been added to the roster, helping to boost the overall depth and potentially lead to better practices and preparation. Sonora is another juggernaut that runs the ball well, but the coaches at Bret Harte built their scheme around beating teams just like that.
Junior varsity
The JV team lost 34-0 to the Amador Buffaloes.