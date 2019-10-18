Week 9 preview: Calaveras at Sonora

Calaveras (5-2) at Sonora (3-4)
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Friday, Oct. 18
Place: Dunlavy Field, Sonora
Prices: Friday is homecoming night for Sonora, and admission is $8 for adults, $5 for students and $3 for seniors and children ages 9 and under.
2019 season: Calaveras (5-2, 2-0 MLL) – had a bye week; lost to Escalon 24-7; beat Modesto Christian 42-8; lost to Ripon 24-0; beat Bradshaw Christian 21-19; beat Stellar Prep 34-8; beat Summerville 42-0; beat Amador 17-10; Sonora (3-4, 2-0 MLL) – lost to Oakdale 41-7; lost to Ripon 55-14; lost to Escalon 35-13; lost to Hilmar 28-7; beat West 41-14; beat Argonaut 34-3; beat Bret Harte 69-0.
Last meeting: Sonora beat Calaveras 21-7 Oct. 19, 2018, at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
Series record since 2004: Sonora leads the series 8-1. Calaveras’ last win was in 2013. The average score is Sonora 33.5, Calaveras 22.5.
Calaveras head coach Doug Clark’s thoughts on Sonora: “It’s a very, very solid program with a solid coaching staff that has nothing but decades of success.”
Week 8 review: Calaveras beat Amador 17-10 in Sutter Creek. Calaveras scored first with a 3-yard touchdown run by sophomore Jake Hopper, but Amador outscored Calaveras 10-0 in the second quarter and led 10-7 at halftime. Junior Clayton Moore scored early in the third quarter on a 63-yard run to give Calaveras the lead for good. Senior kicker Andrew Celli made a 26-yard field goal to give Calaveras its final score. Moore finished with 133 yards rushing and Nolan Dart had one interception. For a full game story, plus photos, videos and stats, visit calaverasenterprise.com.
Week 8 JV review: Calaveras’ JV team won its third in a row with a 28-20 road victory over Amador. Calaveras rushed for 339 yards and 223 of them were by Braiden Orlandi, who scored twice on 24 totes. Quarterback Travis Byrd threw for 30 yards and rushed for a score and Ryan Starr had one rushing touchdown in the win. On defense, Colton Munnicks had two fumble recoveries in the win.
2019 season stats: Passing – Dart, 18 for 34, 325 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions; team total, 18 for 34, 325 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Rushing (attempts, yards, touchdowns) – Moore, 134-816-8; Hopper, 46-268-3; Lozano, 57-230-3; Garcia, 100-94-2; Dart, 24-73-0; Nguyen, 9-56-1; Giangregorio, 14-39-0; Black, 3-12-0; Martins, 1-12-0; team, 295-1,609-17. Receiving (catches, yards, touchdowns) – Black, 2-139-3; Lozano, 5-112-1; Moore, 2-32-0; Martinez, 1-29-0; Giangregorio, 2-20-0; team total, 18-325-4.
Next week: Calaveras vs. Argonaut, 7 p.m.