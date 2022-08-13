Scott’s Distributing captures the Ebbetts Pass Men's Softball League championship

A one-game playoff was needed to crown a champion of the Ebbetts Pass Men’s Softball League. Heading into Wednesday’s game, Scott’s Distributing and the Benchwarmers each had an identical 11-1 record, with each team having picked up one victory and suffered one loss to the other.
In the winner-take-all championship game, it was Scott’s Distributing who used a big sixth inning to get all the separation they would need to pick up an 18-5 victory at Courtright Emerson Field in White Pines.
The Benchwarmers struck first with a run with two outs in the bottom of the second. Scott’s Distributing responded by scoring three times in the top of the third. Joe Chimente smacked a two-out double to plate two runs and Josh Bailey followed with an RBI to give Scott’s Distributing a 3-1 lead.
The Benchwarmers didn’t trail for long. In the bottom of the fourth, a solo home run and a double that scored two gave the Benchwarmers a 4-3 advantage. In the top of the fifth, Scott’s Distributing scored five times and never trailed the rest of the game. Chimente tied the contest with another RBI and Bailey followed with a single to score one run, which put Scott’s Distributing ahead 5-4. After a sacrifice fly and two more RBIs, Scott’s Distributing had an 8-4 lead.
The Benchwarmers cut the deficit to three with an RBI double, but that would be the final run they would score the rest of the night. In the top of the sixth, Scott’s Distributing exploded for 10 runs, which included RBIs off the bats of Justice Rasmussen, Chimente and Danny Scott. Rasmussen pitched a scoreless sixth and seventh inning and Scott’s Distributing held on for the 13-run victory.
Scott’s Distributing: Joe Chimente, Justice Rasmussen, Josh Bailey, Danny Scott, Kenny Scott, Kyle Bennett, Tyler Brunson, Jacob Faamausili, Colt Ashworth, Jamesen Harvey, Jarrett Duarte, Brett Ashworth and Trevor Miller.
