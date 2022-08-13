 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story
Community Softball
Great Scott(s)

Scott’s Distributing captures the Ebbetts Pass Men's Softball League championship

  • Comments
Scott’s Distributing captures the Ebbetts Pass Men's Softball League championship
Buy Now

A one-game playoff was needed to crown a champion of the Ebbetts Pass Men’s Softball League. Heading into Wednesday’s game, Scott’s Distributing and the Benchwarmers each had an identical 11-1 record, with each team having picked up one victory and suffered one loss to the other.

In the winner-take-all championship game, it was Scott’s Distributing who used a big sixth inning to get all the separation they would need to pick up an 18-5 victory at Courtright Emerson Field in White Pines.

Scott’s Distributing captures the Ebbetts Pass Men's Softball League championship
Scott’s Distributing captures the Ebbetts Pass Men's Softball League championship
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.