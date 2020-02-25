Stephens, Giangregorio and Beadles wrestle their way to state

The Mother Lode League was well represented at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Wrestling Meet. Calaveras High School’s Donivan Giangregorio placed first in the 195-pound weight class, while Bret Harte’s Kodiak Stephens took first in the 182-pound weight class over the two-day tournament Feb. 21-22 at the Stockton Arena.
Both Giangregorio and Stephens, along with Calaveras sophomore Lexy Beadles, who placed third in 111-pound girls’ weight class, will next compete at the CIF State Wrestling Championship.
Stephens is the first Bret Harte wrestler to place first at the Masters Meet since Dan Dougherty did so back in 1976 and he is only the third Bullfrog ever to do it. Stephens went 5-0 with two pins and three major decisions. In the championship round, the Bret Harte junior beat Pitman’s Tai Malhi 12-1.
And while Stephens knows the history of the Bret Harte program and how rare it is for a Bullfrog to place first at masters, he still has bigger goals left to accomplish.
“It was great and I’m really happy that I did that, but to me, it’s just another step in the process to get to state,” Stephens said. “It’s a progress goal, rather than my final goal.”
When Stephens arrives at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, it will not be the first time he has stepped on a state mat. Last year, Stephens went 2-2 over the two days of competition. Stephens, who wrestles year-round, has competed in big events all over the country. So, he knows not to let the moment get too big and that he’s put in the work to call himself a state wrestler.
“There is not a whole lot of special stuff to being a top placer,” Stephens said. “And by that, there’s no secret. It’s hard work, wrestling your matches and not letting the other guy get a chance to breathe.”
Stephens is a Mother Lode League champion, a section champion and a masters champion. And if things go his way, by the end of the week, he’ll be able to call himself a state champion.
“I want to stand high on the podium,” Stephens said. “I’m not going to be satisfied with something lower than that. I want to be on one of the higher spots, if not champion.”
Just like at Bret Harte, a Calaveras wrestler had not placed first at masters in quite some time. Before Giangregorio took first over the weekend, the last Calaveras wrestler to stand at the top of the podium was John Kelly in 1987.
“It tells me what level I’m at right now,” Giangregorio said about being the first Calaveras wrestler to place first at masters in 33 years. “It makes me feel proud and emotional because when I did it, I did it for school pride. Knowing that I represented my community and my school, it makes me very proud.”
The Calaveras junior never gets too excited with his accomplishments, which is why head coach Ryan Upchurch feels Giangregorio does so well when the pressure is on.
“With Donivan, his approach to thinking that things aren’t always a big deal is why they aren’t a big deal,” Upchurch said. “That’s why he’s a big deal. His laid back approach and not over-building up things is why he doesn’t fold.”
Giangregorio went 5-0 at masters and held on in the championship round to pick up a 6-5 win over Kaden West, of Oak Ridge. The championship victory was the only one Giangregorio didn’t win via pin.
Like Stephens, this will be Giangregorio’s second straight trip to the state championship. As a sophomore, he didn’t place, but he hopes to change his fortunes this year.
“My goal is to place,” Giangregorio said. “My ultimate goal is to win it, but I’d be happy to just place.”
Calaveras will also send Beadles to the state championship after her third-place performance at masters. In the third-place match, Beadles won by fall over Dixon’s Isabella Ngo. Beadles’ performance didn’t come as a surprise to Upchurch.
“Lexy is competitive with most guys,” Upchurch said. “There are a handful of guys in the room that she beats up on a regular basis. She’s a special kind of athlete. And knowing that she’s only a sophomore, she’s got a lot of room to improve.”
It has been three years since Calaveras sent a female grappler to state and Beadles, who has been wrestling since she was 3 years old, has been waiting for this moment for years.
“I’ve been training for this for a long time,” Beadles said. “I’m going to go, try and perform my best, and see where I end up.”
As for Upchurch, the final tournament of the year is always the most stressful. With two of his wrestlers competing, along with Stephens, he can’t help but be nervous. But after such a long season, his main concern is that he did enough to prepare his wrestlers for what’s to come.
“As a coach, hopefully I can take the stress off of them because I carry a lot of it with me,” Upchurch said. “I feel the pressure every year at this tournament. I’ve watched kids dreams get crushed over and over and over. The big thing is, I just want them to go out and wrestle their best. State medals are not given away; they are earned. I just want to make sure that we have done everything we can to make sure they can win that medal.”
Stephens knows that there are plenty of wrestlers who would love to be in his shoes and he isn’t taking a second of what’s to come for granted. However, while he hasn’t taken a step back and thought how special it is to return to the biggest high school tournament in California, the moment isn’t lost on him.
“It’s hard to do that when I’m right in the middle of it and focusing on one match at a time,” Stephens said. “Looking at it, it’s really awesome to go and compete there and I look forward to having a fun time.”
Other results
As a team, Calaveras placed 15th at the Masters Meet. Beadles and Giangregorio, along with Tyler Ferrante, Caden Villegas and Bradley Fuller made it to the second day of competition and Fuller placed eighth overall.
Bret Harte freshman Dakota Stephens (132 pounds) went 3-2 with two pins and one major decision.