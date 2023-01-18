Red Hawks hold on and beat Wildcats to remain perfect in MLL standings

With 4:33 to play, Calaveras senior Jay Clifton made two free throws to give the Red Hawks a 45-31 lead over the Sonora Wildcats.
Calaveras had outscored Sonora 7-1 in the first few minutes of the fourth quarter and looked as if there would be zero suspense down the stretch. However, Clifton’s free throw was the final basket the Red Hawks got the rest of the night, and the Wildcats did all they could to capture a come-from-behind victory to stun Calaveras.
Sonora ended the game on an 11-0 run and nearly left San Andreas with the victory. Yet it was Calaveras, who was able to hold on for the 45-42 victory on Tuesday night at Mike Flock Gym to remain the only undefeated team left in the Mother Lode League standings.
Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton wasn’t surprised that the game came down to the wire, but he wasn’t happy with the final few minutes of play.
“If you asked me before the game, I wouldn't have been surprised,” Clifton said if he was surprised by the close game. “But the way we dwindled our lead late surprised me. We just didn’t make good decisions down the stretch. We didn’t take care of the basketball and didn’t move it to burn the clock. We were soft to the ball, and we weren't making good decisions with it.”
With the exception of the final two or three minutes, Calaveras’ defense stepped up to the challenge of trying to slow down Sonora’s offense, which entered the game having scored an average of 66.6 points in its first three league contests. And on a night where Calaveras didn’t shoot the ball as well as it had in previous games, Clifton was pleased to see the defense lead the way the majority of the night.
“You are not going to shoot great every night, so you are going to have to hang your hat on your defense to give yourself a chance and we did that tonight,” Clifton said.
During the 2021-22 season, Calaveras and Sonora met three times during the regular season and the Hawks took two of those games. The Wildcats were the heavy favorites to win the league title and that honor was shared with Calaveras and the San Andreas squad got the No. 1 seed out of the MLL.
Calaveras senior Braeden Orlandi played a major role in all three of those games and he feels that this year, the Red Hawks were the team to beat and that instead of being the hunters, they were the hunted.
“Sonora is still a really good team, but I feel like this year our roles were reversed,” Orlandi said. “They had to come in and beat us and last year we were trying to take that top spot from them. Every time we play Sonora it’s a good game.”
Calaveras and Sonora were both making shots early in the night, as the Red Hawks jumped out to a slim 13-11 lead at the end of the opening eight minutes. Jay Clifton and senior Elijah Malamed both scored five points, which included a 3-point basket from both players, while freshman Ryan Clifton also hit a shot from behind the arc.
Jay Clifton scored seven points in the second quarter and after another 3-point basket, Calaveras led 26-17 with 1:46 to play in the half. Sonora hit back-to-back shots from downtown to cut the deficit to three and following a free throw from Calaveras senior Merrick Strange, the home team led 27-23 at halftime.
The Red Hawks scored 11 points in the third quarter and with the exception of a 3-point basket from senior Thomas Davison, all of the points were scored at the free throw line. Jay Clifton went 4 for 4 from the charity stripe, while Orlandi and Strange both went 2 for 2. Heading into the fourth quarter, Calaveras led 38-30.
Calaveras began the final quarter of play with a jumper from Orlandi and a 3-pointer from Ryan Clifton. Following a free throw from the Wildcats, Jay Clifton added two more points with free throws to put the Hawks up by 14 with four minutes to play. Sonora clawed back into the game by making three 3-pointers, but Calaveras held on for the three-point victory.
“We executed well enough to win,” Orlandi said. “You can always do better, and we’ll go back and watch film and try to correct things because we will play them again in a couple of weeks. We are looking forward to fixing our mistakes because the last few minutes weren’t perfect at all.”
Jay Clifton scored a game-high 18 points, which included going 6 for 7 from the free throw line; Ryan Clifton scored 10 points; Davison had three points; Orlandi had six points; Strange scored three points; and Malamed finished with five points. As a team, Calaveras went 13 for 17 from the free throw line.
Calaveras is now 17-4 overall and all alone at the top of the Mother Lode League standings at 4-0. If Calaveras picks up a road victory over Bret Harte on Friday in Angels Camp, the Hawks will have completed the first half of league play without a blemish to its record.
“We are 4-0 right now, so you can’t complain about that,” Clifton said. “You always want a little more or strive to be a little bit better and I think we can get there, that’s for sure. We’ve yet to have a game where we just go off on people and I’m just waiting for us to explode.”