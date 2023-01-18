Red Hawks hold on and beat Wildcats to remain perfect in MLL standings
Buy Now

With 4:33 to play, Calaveras senior Jay Clifton made two free throws to give the Red Hawks a 45-31 lead over the Sonora Wildcats.

Calaveras had outscored Sonora 7-1 in the first few minutes of the fourth quarter and looked as if there would be zero suspense down the stretch. However, Clifton’s free throw was the final basket the Red Hawks got the rest of the night, and the Wildcats did all they could to capture a come-from-behind victory to stun Calaveras.

Red Hawks hold on and beat Wildcats to remain perfect in MLL standings
Buy Now
Red Hawks hold on and beat Wildcats to remain perfect in MLL standings
Buy Now
Red Hawks hold on and beat Wildcats to remain perfect in MLL standings
Buy Now
Red Hawks hold on and beat Wildcats to remain perfect in MLL standings
Buy Now
Red Hawks hold on and beat Wildcats to remain perfect in MLL standings
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.