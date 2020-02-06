After three ties in a row, Calaveras finally collects a win

After three consecutive games ending in a tie, the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team could finally celebrate at the conclusion of an 80-minute match. Calaveras scored four times in the opening seven minutes on its way to a 6-1 road victory over the Argonaut Mustangs Thursday night in Jackson.
“We definitely needed a win like this one tonight with the entire roster contributing great minutes,” Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham said. “The three consecutive ties wore us down a little bit mentally, so it was exciting to see our offense get back on track.
Senior Andrew Celli scored three times, while Jack Bohren scored twice and Bennie Hesser scored once. Hesser also recorded two assists, as did junior Jamie Espiritu and Josh Cox had one assist.
“We’ve been working hard at making things simple again and possessing the ball more and we know when we do that, the shots will be there,” Leetham said. “Tonight, we did that and were able to find the back of the net a few times.”
Calaveras (4-1-3 MLL) has two more games before the end of the regular season and both will be played at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. On Tuesday, Feb. 11, Calaveras will host Bret Harte and then will host Argonaut on Thursday, Feb. 13. Both games begin at 5:45 p.m.