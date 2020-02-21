It’s warm outside, but are we done with winter?

As the sun shines down on us for weeks on end, I can’t help but think of the gorgeous days of spring that are soon to come. The days of watching rolling green grassy hillsides under blue skies, drifting along the water’s surface and anticipating that big fish that has moved shallow, too. But are those days here to stay, or do we have another shot at winter still to come?
Just a couple weeks ago, one of the biggest days of the year came and left without notice. Now this grand occasion might have been overshadowed by the big football game on Super Bowl Sunday, but for those who care about the future, waiting to see if Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow was far more important than watching grown men toss the pigskin. If he saw his shadow, we would have six more weeks of winter. Well, it has been confirmed he did not see a shaded silhouette of himself, forecasting that spring is here to stay.
As much as I would like to respect and live by this flawless science, I know that things could take a quick turn. It could rain, snow and get really cold regardless of what the furry rodent says. In fact, just two days after groundhog’s day I found some of the coldest fishing conditions I have witnessed in a long time.
We started the morning with high hopes and ambition. Getting on the water long before the sun lifted, we dressed appropriately, or so we thought. With extra layers and thick socks, we proceeded forth. After a bitter cold boat ride across the lake, we arrived at our first spot. We chuckled at the coldness and how it was hard to move our fingers and make cast. The chuckles soon subsided and we realized just how cold it was. After making a few casts, we began to notice that our gear was beginning to malfunction. The line felt like it was sticking in the guides of the rod making it almost impossible to get any distance on each cast. After further examination, we noticed there was a buildup of ice on our line and our poles were frozen solid.
As much as we wanted to continue fishing in the shaded creek channel, we knew that it was a must to find some sun and thaw out. It took a few hours of fishing in the sun to regain feeling in our hands and all the time we were cursing that darn groundhog and his predictions about spring.
Now the weather has been beautiful as of recent days and there are more signs pointing to spring than winter. We must keep our guard up and realize we are far from in the clear when it comes to winter being over. In fact, I welcome another shot at rain and a few more weeks of precipitation, as we could use it to avoid losing a large portion of the lake this summer.
John Liechty is the owner of Xperience Fishing Guide Service in Angels Camp. Contact John at 743-9932.