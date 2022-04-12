Johnson's 2-run homer is enough to give Calaveras a 2-1 win over Argonaut

JACKSON – Emily Johnson was involved in perhaps two of the most impactful plays in Calaveras’ 2-1 victory over the Argonaut Mustangs Tuesday in Jackson.
The senior catcher was on the receiving end of a perfect throw from center fielder Bailie Clark and an applied tag ended the inning and kept the Argonaut lead at 1-0. Two batters into the following inning, Johnson smacked a 2-run home run for what turned out to be all the runs Calaveras would need.
Behind Johnson’s fifth home run of the season and strong defensive play behind junior pitcher Macy Villegas, Calaveras stayed unbeaten in Mother Lode League play.
Heading into Tuesday’s battle with Argonaut, Calaveras had been nearly unstoppable. In five previous games, Calaveras scored 83 runs and had recorded three consecutive shutouts. Aside from Calaveras’ 10-9 extra-inning victory over Sonora, this was the closest league contest the San Andreas squad has been in all season.
“Because we have been so successful in our league, sometimes we walk into games and we forget that we have to take care of business,” Calaveras head coach Mike Koepp said. “You have to show up in order to walk out of here with a win. Sometimes we just get ahead of ourselves and give away at-bats and give away innings and all of a sudden, you’re in the seventh inning and it’s a 2-1 ball game. And hey, you have to tip your cap to Argonaut’s pitcher, as she pitched well today.”
Even in a low-scoring game, putting runners on base was not an issue for Calaveras. Calaveras finished the day with eight hits and drew five walks. The problem was actually driving those runners in. Calaveras left nine runners stranded through seven innings, which included having runners in scoring position in both the first and third.
“Sometimes we were trying to do too much, and we work on situational hitting,” Koepp said. “We didn’t do the job that we needed to.”
After being unable to put any runs on the board in the top of the third, Argonaut put pressure on Villegas. The Mustangs loaded the bases and with two outs got a single to center field to score a run. A second Mustang attempted to score on the play, but Bailie Clark’s perfect throw to Johnson ended the inning with only one run put on the board.
“When I saw Bailie get the ball, I was really relieved because I knew that she would make the throw because she’s such a great outfielder,” Johnson said. “When I put the tag on the runner, I was thinking that I needed to get low to her feet so I could tag her out. But she didn’t really slide, so I just tagged her like I normally would do.”
Trailing by one, junior Laney Koepp singled to begin the top of the fourth and promptly stole second. Johnson stood in the box and wanted nothing more than to knock Koepp in. With the count full, Johnson did more than just drive in Koepp; she blasted a shot over the fence for a 2-run homer.
“I think either base hit, or ball four, or square up the ball and drive it far,” Johnson said about hitting with a full count. “Laney (Koepp) was on, and I just wanted to put the ball on the ground, and I knew because she’s fast that she’d be able to get to third. Once I heard the crack of the bat, I knew it was gone.”
Johnson’s swing of the bat was the hit that Calaveras was looking for all afternoon. With one swing, Calaveras went from trailing by one, to leading by one.
“That’s a nice turnaround,” Mike Koepp said. “That was a good swing and we’ve worked really hard with her on staying gap-to-gap and driving the ball, instead of hooking the ball. That was one of her better swings this year because it was a driven ball, not just a big, strong flyball.”
Playing with the lead for the first time, Calaveras’ defense tightened up and continued to help out Villegas. Senior Madison Clark made two outstanding diving stops from second base to prevent hits. The duo of junior shortstop Brooke Nordahl and Madison Clark turned a 6-4-3 double play to end the fifth inning. And with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth, junior left fielder Reese Mossa made a running catch and was able to throw out an Argonaut runner at second, who was unable to get back to the bag in time.
With cold bats, a hot defense helped Calaveras pick up its sixth league victory of the year.
“We made a couple of diving plays and turned a double play from our left fielder to second base and we threw a girl out at the plate,” Koepp said. “You add all that up and it could have been a completely different game. Argonaut swung the bats way better than we did and pitched better than we did. We just played really good defense behind our pitching.”
Villegas went the distance in the circle and won her seventh game of the year and lowered her era to 3.54. Villegas gave up four hits, walked four, struck out four and allowed one run.
At the plate, Johnson went 1 for 4 with a 2-run home run and scored a run; Koepp went 3 for 4, stole two bases and scored a run; Bailie Clark went 2 for 4 with a double; Madison Clark went 1 for 4; sophomore Izabella Tapia went 1 for 3; and Nordahl drew two walks.
“A win is still a win and going on the road and beating someone at their place is not easy to do,” Koepp said.
Calaveras will try to beat Argonaut for a second time when the two teams meet at 4 p.m. on Thursday in San Andreas.