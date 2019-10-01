Another strong showing for Calaveras cross country

After two Mother Lode League cross country meets, the Calaveras High School boys’ team is leading the pack. At the MLL dual cluster meet on Sept. 25 in Sutter Creek, Calaveras defeated both Sonora and Argonaut to improve its league record to 3-0. Calaveras knocked off Sonora 26-30 and Argonaut 15-47.

As for the Calaveras girls’ squad, it picked up wins over both Argonaut and Sonora, as both of those teams finished with an incomplete.

Bret Harte’s boys had a strong day, beating Amador 16-45 and Summerville 20-41. Bret Harte’s girls were unable to pick up victories, as they lost to Amador 19-39 and Summerville 23-32.

Bret Harte’s top two boy finishers were Bruchs Davey (16:26) and Brendan Dishion (16:46). Davey and Dishion placed eighth and ninth respectively.

“Brendan Dishion and Bruchs Davey ran smart and led the varsity boys,” Bret Harte head coach Vicky Johnson said. “We brought Winter Whittle from the frosh/soph boys up to varsity and he ran well for his first varsity boys’ race. Jonah Cardoza is showing improvement in each varsity race and continues to get stronger.”

As for Bret Harte’s female runners, senior McKenzie Blair was the first Bullfrog to cross the finish line, which seems to be nothing out of the ordinary.

“McKenzie is running very consistently and well,” Johnson said. “I see her moving on to sections as she continues to improve.”

Even though Calaveras’ main male runner Jacob Christopher was held out of competition, the Calaveras boys’ squad continued to run well. Sonora’s Clayton Franco finished first (15:26) and fellow Wildcat Adin Dibble placed second (15:30). After Sonora took the top two spots, the next four finishers were all from Calaveras. Senior Jeremy Milligan placed third (15:34), followed by Jamie Espirtu (15:56), Bennie Hesser (16:03) and Garrett Hesser (16:18).

Calaveras and Bret Harte will not be back in league competition until Oct. 23 at Argonaut High School in Jackson. Johnson hopes the break from league action will give her runners some time to heal up and get ready to go for the stretch run.

“My hope is that our athletes run their best at league and subsections, now that we have a bit of a base behind us, they should start to see some improvement in their times,” Johnson said. “Of course, they need to still come consistently to practice and keep working hard and not have injuries or illness.”

Bret Harte will host nearly 40 other teams at the Frogtown Invite at 9 a.m., Saturday at Frogtown in Angels Camp. The Mother Lode League finals (Oct. 30) and the CIF subsections (Nov. 9) will also be held at Frogtown.

