Radabaugh scores twice in Bret Harte's 3-0 win over Argonaut

It was 19 days that the Bret Harte High School boys’ soccer team had to wait between games. For 19 days, the Bullfrogs could only think of their last contest, which was a 4-2 road loss to Calaveras.
For junior Ezra Radabaugh, getting back on the field couldn’t come soon enough. And after waiting 19 days, Radabaugh scored twice, and Bret Harte knocked off the Argonaut Mustangs 3-0 Tuesday night at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
“After the two weeks you can come into practice and these games maybe a little less confident,” Radabaugh said. “But when you are able to win 3-0, you are going to go into the next few games a lot more confident. This gets us back on track.”
The confidence and swagger that Bret Harte had during the preseason seemed to return against Argonaut. The Bullfrogs were aggressive offensively and posted a shutout on the defensive end. Following the win, Bret Harte head coach Jeff Gouveia had a hard time taking the smile off his face.
“We needed to turn it around and they got the memo,” Gouveia said. “We are fortunate to have three home games coming up in a row. So combined with winning and playing at home and having a great crowd, hopefully there’s some great things coming in the next 10 days.”
Heading into the contest, Gouveia was concerned about the way his team would play, especially on the defensive end. The Bullfrogs were without two starters and had a player suiting up for the first time all season. And while there were some miscues on the defensive side of the ball, Gouveia will never complain about a shutout.
“We had some players out unexpectedly and we had some injuries, so there was a bit of apprehension going into the game about how we would do defensively,” Gouveia said. “We also had one player who wasn’t eligible all fall, who got to play his first game tonight and shined tremendously. They (Argonaut) got a lot of free kicks out of us and all of them were threatening and challenging for our backline to read. Argonaut is pretty effective with those free kicks. I’m thrilled with the shutout, but we were exposed a number of times and we were fortunate to come out on the right side.”
The first half was mostly a defensive battle. Both teams tried to get their offense going, but nothing resulted in points on the board. But with 3:51 to play in the half, the Bullfrogs finally put one into the back of the net.
Radabaugh set up for a corner kick and sent the ball into the Argonaut box. The ball hit the ground right in front of junior Angel Martinez, who sent a shot past the Mustang goalie for the first score of the night.
“That goal made us more confident,” Radabaugh said. “Going up and pressuring someone felt easier to do knowing that we have one on the board. It just made us a little more comfortable.”
The Bullfrogs led 1-0 heading into the second half. Six minutes into the half, Radabaugh got behind the Argonaut defense and blasted a shot into the goal for the second score of the night. Radabaugh scored his second goal of the evening and his 17th of the season, when he placed a perfect shot past the dive of Argonaut’s goalie to give the Bullfrogs a 3-0 lead with 21:05 to play.
“That was the exact spot that I wanted to put it in,” Radabaugh said. “I knew coming down the left side that I’m not going to shoot it into the left corner. I knew that I had to shoot it into the far-right post, and it just went into the perfect spot.”
Bret Harte (1-1-0 MLL) will look to win its second straight when it hosts the Summerville Bears Thursday night in Angels Camp. Summerville and Calaveras played to a 2-2 tie Tuesday in San Andreas.
The Bullfrogs have struggled against Summerville in recent years. Bret Harte has not bested the Bears since 2017. Since beating Summerville 2-0 in February 2017, the Bullfrogs are 0-7 and have been outscored 21-1. While history isn’t on Bret Harte’s side, Gouveia feels confident with the way his team is playing that they’ll be able to give the Bears a good battle.
“It’s not going to be an easy match,” Gouveia said. “If there is any team that I’ve coached here at Bret Harte with the right combination of athletes, it’s this team. I don’t know anything about Summerville, or how their fall has gone, or what’s going on over there. If there’s a team who is going to beat Summerville, it’s going to be this team.”